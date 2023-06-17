Grab two of the best Metroidvanias as free games right now

Both entries in the Guacamelee series are free games right now, as the excellent Metroidvanias are on offer over at the Epic Games Store for a limited time, giving you $35 dollars worth of fast-paced and frenetic Guacamelee platforming action for absolutely nothing. If you’re a fan of Dead Cells and the modern Rayman games, these are absolutely for you.

Fans of Hollow Knight and Dead Cells are sure to find themselves right at home, as Guacamelee is all about marrying exploration with explosive combat and moves. It’s also got a bit of a Rayman Legends tinge to it too, so if you love stylized, expressive, and incredibly fast-paced movement platformers, both Guacamelee games are undoubtedly library-filling essentials.

You can also check out exactly what you’re in for with both of the Guacamelee games in the trailer below.

While you don’t get the extra playable characters and ultra-hard challenge levels with Guacamelee 2, you do get some great bonuses with the first Guacamelee in the Epic Games Store free game offer. There are extra powers, levels, enemies, and graphical enhancements alongside all the game’s DLC as well.

Both games are also verified on the Steam Deck, and their hectic Metroidvania gameplay is the perfect fit for an on-the-go adventure, should you so choose to try them on a smaller screen.

If I’ve still not managed to convince you to download and at least try these excellent free games, fans of Nobody Saves The World will be delighted to know that the developer of that game, Drinkbox Studios, is also the team behind both Guacamelee games as well.

Also, as an avid professional wrestling fan myself, this is an easy one to recommend to those of us that watch the likes of WWE and AEW, as it leans into the wrestling scene wholesale and is filled with great jokes.

Both Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee 2 are free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store, meaning you’ve got until June 22 at 8am PST, 11am EST, 4pm BST, or June 23 at 2am AEDT, to redeem the $35 of Metroidvania goodness for free.

If Guacamelee isn’t enough for you, we’ve also got breakdowns of the best platform games and best roguelike games too, both of which will absolutely be your speed.