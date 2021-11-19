Gunfire Reborn is basically roguelike Borderlands, and it’s just left Early Access

Gunfire Reborn had a quiet launch into Steam Early Access back in May 2020, but after a few updates, its combination of Borderlands-style loot shooting and elements of roguelike games drew players in by the tens of thousands. Now it’s finally out for real, and it’s continuing to keep those players coming back.

You take control of a hero character with their own special abilities, picking up randomly-generated weapons as you blast your way through randomly-generated levels – either on your own, or in co-up for up to four players. In strict genre terms, this is a roguelite, as you’ll regularly unlock additional options to start new runs in new ways.

“V1.0 indicates the end of Early Access and a new beginning,” as the devs explain in the launch announcement. “The current version still needs to be further improved, but we have faith in polishing the game into a better one that will satisfy you all through unceasing tweaks and updates. We will appreciate every piece of feedback and suggestions from you as always and never stop to improve the game.”

Gunfire Reborn is currently available on Steam at a 25% launch discount, bringing the price down to $14.99 / £11.61 / €12.59.

