Best Hades 2 weapons tier list, aspects, and how to unlock

What are the best Hades 2 weapons? If you want to survive the depths of Erebus and defeat Chronos, then you need to arm yourself with the best weapon to suit your playstyle. You can unlock new weapons at the Crossroads, but it can be tough to decide which Nocturnal Arms are worth the raw materials you've worked so hard to collect.

All weapons in Hades 2 are worthwhile in one way or another, but we've tested them all against the Hades 2 bosses to rank them from best to worst. Of course, even the lowest weapons on our tier list can become real heavy-hitters with the power of Hades 2 Gods, but picking up the best weapon right from the off can improve your chances of a successful run in the roguelike game. Our Hades 2 tier list is here to make that dream a reality.

Hades 2 weapons tier list

Here are all Hades 2 weapons ranked from best to worst:

Tier Weapon S Argent Skull A Sister Blades B Witch's Staff, Moonstone Axe C Black Coat, Umbral Flames

All Hades 2 weapons

Argent Skull

Revaal isn't as straightforward to use as the basic melee weapons on this list, but its potential is unmatched. It's essentially an explosive grenade launcher that deals incredible damage from a safe distance. Sure, you need to retrieve the ammunition after you expend it, but even this drawback is mitigated by the forward dash attached to its Special. Upgrades that provide additional ammo and increase the blast radius of its shockwave are must-have picks.

Sister Blades

Lim and Oros are fast and furious, which makes them one of the best weapon in Hades 2. They shred through squishier enemies thanks to their sheer speed, with a built-in ability to dodge and reposition for a perfect backstab. The Sister Blades can occasionally struggle when you come up against a horde of enemies; make sure you stay on the move and utilize its Special to whittle foes down from a distance.

Witch's Staff

Descura is Melinoë's starting weapon, but it isn't a bad choice overall. Like the Sister Blades, your basic attack is fast and deals a decent amount of damage as standard. You also have access to a longer-range attack via its Special, making it a great all-rounder to handle most situations. Since the Witch's Staff has a large area of effect for a melee weapon, we recommend picking up boons that prioritize crowd control and hitting lots of enemies at once.

Moonstone Axe

Zorephet is a hard-hitting weapon, but its slow swings demand patience to use it effectively. Its suite of forward-facing attacks makes it particularly potent against large foes, though it also includes a close-range AoE for some bonus crowd control. The Moonstone Axe is ideal for players who prefer to time their strikes for maximum impact, but it's easy to become overwhelmed in fast-paced encounters against relentless waves of enemies.

Black Coat

Xinth is the definitive melee weapon in Hades 2, letting you punch enemies with your bare hands. The Black Coat inherits the block that came attached to the Moonstone Axe back in early access, allowing you to shield yourself against close-range attacks, then punish enemies with a powerful charged blast. This weapon has so much potential, but it also demands careful timing and knowledge of enemy attacks - one mistake can result in a heavy blow to your health. All in all, it's a high-risk, high-reward weapon that's a bit more dependent on boons than we'd like for comfort.

Umbral Flames

Ygnium is an unconventional weapon that's perfect for Magick users who prefer to remain at a distance. Its rapid-fire projectiles deal minimal damage, though this is offset by a high rate of fire and long range. It's important to bear in mind that the Umbral Flames are highly dependent on Magick, more so than any other weapon in Hades 2. Thankfully, you can remain on the move while attacking, and the close-range alternatives built into its Special provide a robust counter to enemies that come too close.

How to unlock weapons

You can unlock weapons in the Training Grounds within the Crossroads. Interact with the central altar at the Silver Pool to see the complete list of weapons, including the materials required to unlock them all.

Here are all the Hades 2 weapon unlock requirements:

Witch's Staff: Starter Weapon

Starter Weapon Sister Blades: 1 Silver

1 Silver Umbral Flames: 3 Silver, 3 Cinder

3 Silver, 3 Cinder Moonstone Axe: 15 Silver

15 Silver Argent Skull: 1 Bronze, 2 G-Rock

1 Bronze, 2 G-Rock Black Coat: 2 Cinder, 2 Adamant

Best Hades 2 weapon aspects

Weapon aspects are a more specialized version of your Nocturnal Arms and often require a certain playstyle to fully reap their power. The best aspects can elevate the lowest-tier weapons to new heights, either by mitigating their weaknesses or boosting their strengths.

Here are the best aspects for all Hades 2 weapons:

Argent Skull: Medea

Medea Sister Blades: Morrigan

Morrigan Witch's Staff: Anubis

Anubis Moonstone Axe: Nergal

Nergal Black Coat: Nyx

Nyx Umbral Flames: Moros

