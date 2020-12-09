Get free demos and the best games of 2020 cheap in Steam’s Game Awards sale

The Game Awards 2020 is nearly here, and with it a celebration of both the year’s best games and promising titles for the future. Steam has once again partnered with Geoff Keighley’s award show to present notable discounts on some of the year’s biggest games, and provide free demos for a host of upcoming indie titles.

Many of The Game Awards 2020 nominees are on sale, including game of the year selections like Hades (20% off) and Doom Eternal (67% off). If multiplayer games are your thing, you can get Fall Guys (20% off) or Among Us (20% off). More into strategy games? You can get Crusader Kings III (20% off) or Desperados III (40% off), too.

The full sale page also highlights winners from previous years – everything from Disco Elysium to The Witcher 3. If you want some straight-up free stuff, you can also enjoy a selection of demos for indie games ranging from Little Nightmares II to Echo Generation. These demos will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to play them, you’ll need to hurry.

Both the sale and the demos will be available until December 14. Of course, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is landing a little late for consideration in this year’s Game Awards or a place in this sale, so if you want to purchase CD Projekt’s latest, you can do so via the Humble Store here.

The Game Awards 2020 goes on Thursday, December 10 at 15:30 PST / 18:30 EST / 23:30 GMT.