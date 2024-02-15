Extraction games are one of the most popular takes on the multiplayer shooter right now, grabbing attention from the more established deathmatch, point capture, and battle royale modes. The genre is pretty well dominated by heavy hitters like Escape From Tarkov, Hunt: Showdown, Dark and Darker, and Deep Rock: Galactic, but that won’t stop new attempts from coming out. The latest of these to launch is Hawked, which has just come out of Early Access, and is now available for free on Steam.

Hawked, one of our favorite multiplayer games out right now, blends colorful Fortnite style cartoon visuals with Escape From Tarkov style extraction objectives. It casts players as superpowered treasure hunters who venture onto a dangerous island, X-Isle, filled with enemy humans and monsters in search of valuable relics.

Hawked lets players jump into matches alone or in 2 or 3 person teams and spices up the usual third-person multiplayer shooter formula with puzzle-solving and movement tools like grappling hooks and hoverboards.

At the low, low price of $0, it’s worth checking Hawked out for yourself by grabbing it on Steam right here.

