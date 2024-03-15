Three Hearts of Iron 4 DLCs are suddenly completely free

Hearts of Iron 4 has been around for a long time now, but the 2016 game is still continually being updated and expanded upon by its creators at Paradox Interactive, even as the developer/publisher continues to put out other strategy options like Stellaris, Crusader Kings 3, and Age of Wonders: Planetfall. With the huge number of DLCs made available for the game over the last eight years, it might be tough to figure out which ones are necessary for getting the most out of the experience. Luckily, Paradox is making that decision a whole lot easier right now by making three Hearts of Iron 4 DLCs free to claim.

The studio has explained in a Steam post that its made these DLCs free ahead of a move to fold them into Hearts of Iron 4‘s base game. Paradox writes that the grand strategy game is best introduced to new players with these three DLCs added to Hearts of Iron 4 through its Starter Edition bundle, so it’s decided to make the trio — Death or Dishonor, Together for Victory, and Waking the Tiger — free to claim now.

The DLCs contain important systems that Paradox wants to build on as it continues to work on Hearts of Iron 4, meaning that it needs to ensure players have access to them before moving forward. The DLCs will be brought directly into the game’s Starter Edition by March 21 when that edition becomes the new version of the base game.

You can grab Hearts of Iron 4 at a 70% discount ($11.99 USD / £10.07) and the three free DLCs between now and March 21. Check them out right here.

