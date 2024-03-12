We basically just got a new Left 4 Dead game, and you can play it now

It’s been a long, long time since Left 4 Dead 2 came out back in 2009 and, in the years since, we’ve had very little other than increasingly convoluted new versions of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode and 2021’s Back 4 Blood to take its place. Fortunately, the one-person Infinity Ape Studios has decided to fill this void by creating a new game in the Left 4 Dead tradition. That game is called Hellbreach: Vegas and it’s just launched in Early Access on Steam.

Hellbreach: Vegas is a co-op game that, like the games it’s inspired by, puts solo players or teams as large as four up against waves of vicious demons overrunning the casinos, shops, and streets of an apocalyptic Las Vegas. After each increasingly deadly round of demon-shooting is finished, the survivors earn money used to upgrade and unlock new guns (both realistic or charged with Borderlands style elemental powers) and melee weapons. Hellbreach also leans into its Vegas setting by offering in-game slots that award cosmetics, weapons, and power-ups.

It’s come out in Early Access with three modes and a good variety of maps, with updates to come as Infinity Ape Studios gathers feedback in the lead-up to the game’s final launch.

Hellbreach: Vegas is marking its Early Access launch with a 10% off discount from now until March 22 that makes it $8.99 / £8.09. Grab a copy right here.

