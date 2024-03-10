Helldivers 2 looking at ways to stop unruly hosts from kicking you

Helldivers 2 is looking at ways to mitigate hosts kicking players during matches, with Arrowhead's CEO going to the community for ideas.

Helldivers 2 host kicking: a man with a shocked face and mouth agape
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

Helldivers 2 

Many Helldivers 2 players are finding themselves kicked from games by the host for no good reason, and now developer Arrowhead Game Studios has taken notice. The team is already looking at ways to mitigate the problem, with the community providing ideas and feedback that could see matchmaking filters, post-game player blocking, and more added to the game down the line.

When Twitter user ‘AliveWonderland’ noted that they’d been booted from Helldivers 2 matches by the host for using particular stratagems or weapons they didn’t like, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt responded, saying the team has some ideas to mitigate the problem in the co-op game, while asking for player input.

“This is so sh***y. Also very hard to solve – we have some ideas but no conclusion,” Pilestedt says. “You know what, let’s try this: Hive Mind – do you have a design suggestion for how to improve this experience?”

Helldivers 2 host kicking: an image of two tweets on a blurred background

One idea Pilestedt responded to a few times was matchmaking filters. So no matter your choice of Helldivers 2 weapon, like-minded players can find each other if they want some more casual bug-blasting fun or ultra-serious galaxy-saving antics. Pilestedt also took note of potentially being able to block any recent teammates that kicked you, so you don’t have to match with them again.

On the flip side, having the host able to kick can stop players from entering games and trolling, with Pilestedt noting in a response “That’s why we have the system we have. The host is the owner of the game. It’s their operation and they decide.”

With the Helldivers 2 servers more stable by the day Arrowhead continues its streak of open communication while looking forward to what can make the experience better for as many players as possible.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want some help spreading democracy across the galaxy, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Helldivers 2 stratagems and a breakdown of the newest Helldivers 2 Warbond details as well.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.