Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead says it is looking into ways to mitigate lobby hosts unfairly kicking you mid-game. With the host having all the power, you can easily lose loads of progress and rewards that aren’t given out until you extract if the lobby owner decides to kick you early for whatever reason. Here’s hoping we’ll soon see this problem creep up less and less, then.

Even with friendly fire, Helldivers 2 isn’t that rage-inducing. You can accidentally drop a bomb on someone or gun them down if they run in front of you mid-fight, but even when I’m playing with random players I find it funny more than anything else. The co-op game does have one recurring nightmare for many though, and it’s getting kicked mid-game for no reason.

Arrowhead has been aware of this problem for a while, and community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson says the team is actively looking into solutions for the undesirable behavior.

“We’re actually working on a solution to mitigate problems with, well, ‘getting kicked by an arsehole lobby leader’ as someone once eloquently put it. No ETA on that, but it’s coming,” Twinbeard says (from Videogamer).

Annoying lobby hosts are a problem in most online games, but even since launch, I’ve seen the complaint pop up a lot online for Helldivers 2. I’ve been kicked out of a few Super Destroyers before a match starts, but that’s it. There’s no recourse if you’re booted from a game right before the extract right now though, so you could lose up to 40 minutes worth of samples and requisition slips because one person felt like kicking you.

The simplest and first solution could be for Arrowhead to ensure you at least keep all the rewards your squad had at the time of being kicked, but I imagine the team also wants to stop these party leaders from easily being able to kick others in the first place as well.

While we wait to hear about the fate that awaits annoying lobby leaders, we’ve got a breakdown of Helldivers 2 mods alongside the best Helldivers 2 weapons and Helldivers 2 stratagems to help you and your squad in spreading galactic democracy.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.