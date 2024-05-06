Helldivers 2 receives influx of positive reviews after PSN backtrack

Helldivers 2 has had, to put it one way, a hell of a week. It quickly went from one of the biggest hits of 2024 so far—a game whose success this year is only rivalled by the likes of Palworld, Balatro, and Manor Lords—to one that was widely condemned when, recently, players were told that they’d need to link their Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network (PSN) account, even if they only planned to play on PC. As a result, Helldivers 2 ended up delisted in 177 countries that don’t support PSN accounts and review bombed to the point that the once beloved game sank to a ‘Mostly Negative’ rating on Steam. Now, however, the account linking requirement has been dropped and Helldivers 2’s Steam rating is beginning to recover.

Fans of the co-op game appear to have been more than pleased to see an update on Helldivers 2‘s account linking requirements posted by Sony on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today.

In the post, PlayStation writes that it’s “heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update” and will no longer “be moving forward” with the decision as a result.

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable,” the post reads.

In the time since the PlayStation post was published, Helldivers 2’s Steam rating has begun to recover from the ‘Mostly Negative’ status it held beforehand. A huge influx of new, ‘Positive’ reviews have flooded in today, with nearly 21,000 arriving by the time of writing.

If this trend continues, the game should be able to recover from the hit its reputation took and be reviewed on the merits of its design rather than unpopular decisions made by its publisher.

If you’re looking for more like Helldivers 2, check out our favorite space games and multiplayer games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.