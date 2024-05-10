We’re hiring! PCGamesN is on the lookout for a new hardware writer

We’re looking to hire a new UK-based hardware writer at PCGamesN to write news, reviews, guides and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech. This role is ideal for a PC gamer who loves tweaking their machine to get the best frame rates, and who’s eager to dissect the inner workings of the latest GPUs and CPUs.

You’ll need a good technical grounding in the tech that powers the latest PC gaming components, and you’ll be enthusiastic about finding out more. You’ll also need the ability to write quickly, coherently, and accurately, producing informative and interesting copy that will engage our readers.

As part of the deal, you’ll receive 28 days of holiday, plus bank holidays and a day off on your birthday to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced mental health provision, an auto-enrolment pension, and more. Sound good? You can find out more about the role below.

Hardware writer – PCGamnesN

Role : Hardware writer

: Hardware writer Location: Fully remote or hybrid (within UK only)

Closing date: 23rd May 2024 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications has been received)

23rd May 2024 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications has been received) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £27,553 – £30,000 per annum, dependent on experience

Apply here!

The role

You’ll be working with, and learning from, some of the most experienced hardware writers in the industry, and we’re looking for a writer to join the team who is equally as keen to share their passion for PC hardware in an informative and interesting way to engage our readers. As someone who knows their stream processors from their Steam Decks, you will write accurate and informative news stories about the latest advances in PC gaming hardware, and find the right angle to enable each story to reach the widest audience.

As a PCGamesN hardware writer, you will also have the chance to get your hands on the latest exciting tech that powers the games we love, and find out exactly what makes it tick. You’ll be researching how the latest PC gear works, and also reviewing it. This will include testing and benchmarking products, and building on your knowledge and expertise to tell our readers whether they’re any good or not.

In addition to writing news and reviews, you’ll also be writing technical how-to guides, op-eds, and features about the PC hardware landscape, as well as contributing to our system requirements and best settings guides. You’ll also have a role in workshopping headlines and discussing strategy.

This is a varied role where you’ll need to pivot effectively from copy writing to testing and content management. Previous experience working in digital publishing isn’t essential, but a solid foundation of technical PC component knowledge, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs, is crucial, as is the ability to write tight and engaging copy that demonstrates expertise in your subject.

Responsibilities

Writing news and features every week, including five news stories a day when you’re on the news shift

Writing and maintaining a library of guide content

Working with the hardware editor and wider team to improve the quantity and quality of our hardware content, growing the audience and renown of PCGN as a hardware resource

Benchmarking, testing, and reviewing newly released hardware products

Working with our ecommerce editor to maximize affiliate opportunities in the hardware market

Building and maintaining relationships with manufacturers, PRs, etc.

Representing Network N at industry events

Developing awareness of and deploying SEO best practices to maximize traffic

Other as requested by the hardware editor, deputy hardware editor, or group editor

Requirements

Solid technical knowledge in the basics of how key PC hardware, such as CPUs and GPUs, work in games. You already know the difference between FSR and DLSS and you can’t wait to find out more

Able to write coherently, quickly, and accurately across a range of content forms to hit daily departmental goals

An interest in learning more about PC hardware and improving your technical knowledge is essential

Able to explain technical concepts in clear, understandable language that’s accessible to both novices and tech experts

Keenly interested in PC gaming hardware and has a good knowledge of the industry

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organization skills

Knowledge and experience of best SEO practice is desirable, but full training can be provided

Proficiency with G Suite, email, and photo editing tools (such as Photoshop) is desirable, but full training can be given

Meets the standards of level IC1 on our progression framework at a minimum

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

Please note, the salary range for this role is down to our openness to hearing from candidates who are either more or less experienced in their hardware knowledge and/or writing for publications.

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, we work fast but accurately, we have an international reach and we are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people are responsible for our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

​28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Celebration Day Leave – A day off to celebrate your birthday, or another special annual event that’s personal to you

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About Network N Media

We’re a global media business specializing in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We’re based in Bath but are open to taking on remote employees within the UK too.