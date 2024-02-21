We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a new senior staff writer

Here at PCGamesN, we’re searching for a UK-based senior staff writer with strong news writing experience to cover the hours of 4pm to midnight UK time. Whether you’re on breaking news or a piece of original reporting following a community deep dive, this role is ideal for PC gaming experts with a proven track record in online publishing.

You’ll work solo in the evening and will need to self-publish your work to our high standards, be able to prioritize tasks well, and consistently impress with your story selection, headline writing, and the overall quality of your work.

As part of the deal, you’ll receive 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced metal health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. Sound good? You can find out more about the role below.

Senior staff writer – PCGamesN

Role : Senior staff writer – Evenings

: Senior staff writer – Evenings Location: Fully remote (within UK only)

Fully remote (within UK only) Closing Date: 6th March 2024 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received)

6th March 2024 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received) Type: UK Evening – 4pm – 12 midnight, Monday – Friday, Full-time, Permanent

UK Evening – 4pm – 12 midnight, Monday – Friday, Full-time, Permanent Salary: £30,000 per annum

Apply here!

The role

PCGamesN is looking for a UK-based senior staff writer to cover the evening shift, which runs from 4pm to midnight UK time. This writer will work solo in the evening and be expected to find, research, and write five stories minimum per shift unless otherwise agreed with the senior team. The ideal candidate will have proven experience creating online news content and original reporting. They will exhibit a strong awareness of PC gaming, PCGamesN, and our coverage. As they will work solo, they must be able to self-edit and publish their own work to our high standards. They will also be required to subedit the work of other writers – again, ensuring its quality. They will excel at finding and reporting on breaking and original news, putting together flawless posts that fit our brand and audience. This role requires exceptional attention to detail, journalistic intuition, and the ability to write about challenging or sensitive topics.

Responsibilities

Writing daily news stories, with a focus on original reporting, and occasional opinion pieces and features.

Ensuring consistently exceptional editorial standards across all published content.

Self-editing own work and occasionally subediting the work of others.

Uploading stories to site CMS.

Conducting interviews and transcription.

Using all appropriate tools and resources to search for daily news.

Keeping up-to-date on industry trends and talking points.

Spotting, pursuing, and researching opportunities for original investigations.

Identifying opportunities for further coverage of, or alternate angles on, trending stories.

Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, publishers, community sources, etc.

Attending and reporting from industry events.

Other as requested by the deputy news editor, news editor, or editor.

Requirements

Able to write efficiently, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines, especially news.

Able to find the most interesting, important, and urgent news stories on their shift, and the most interesting angles upon them.

Able to write and publish at least five news stories per shift (unless otherwise agreed with senior staff).

Able to self-edit work and ensure it meets our flawless criteria.

Able to subedit work and ensure it meets our flawless criteria.

Able to work solo and publish own work without issue.

A good understanding of media law, with the ability to cover challenging or sensitive topics without issue.

Able to process and apply feedback, including on changing SEO best practices, to ensure every story has its best chance of finding its audience.

Plan and prioritize workload to meet agreed deadlines.

Strong experience writing news or features online.

Applies expertise and uses basic company tools effectively to achieve work objectives.

Proactivity, attention to detail, and a strong standard of organization.

Bring new ideas for longer-form opportunities for coverage to the team, discussing in weekly meetings with the team.

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of two days per week in Bath head office) or remote within the UK, with regular visits to the office as required.

Apply here!

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach, and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About Network N Media

We’re a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN.com, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We’re based in Bath but are open to taking on remote employees within the UK too.