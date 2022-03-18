You can now get this HTC Vive VR Headset for under $500

The VR experience becomes more breathtaking by the day, thanks to headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 and HTC Vive. While VR tech is gradually becoming more affordable, a complete setup can still come with a hefty price tag – that is, unless you’re able to grab a great deal, such as $50 off the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite headset.

The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Headset is easily amongst the best VR headsets currently available. In addition to an external tracking system which registers all of your movements with precision, it can provide clear, crisp high resolution graphics, which produce minimal screen-door effects.

This headset is compatible with SteamVR 1.0 & 2.0 and can be upgraded as new developments are made available, meaning that you won’t be left behind as the VR scene starts to move forward into even more impressive realms. Plus, it has a nifty little flip up design so you can easily switch between virtual reality and actual reality – just in case you ever find yourself needing to escape from a situation where the game becomes a little too realistic.

As an added bonus, it also comes bundled with a code that’ll get you a two-month Vive Infinity membership. This gains you access to a selection of VR games, with some exclusive experiences becoming available to you. Like PC Game Pass, this is updated regularly with new games, putting you in a wonderful position if this is your first step into VR.

This is just one of several products included in the Vive Spring Sale. Take a look at its website to browse the offers that are available to you – even if you’ve already got a VR headset, it’s worth having a look at the other things that they have to offer.

VIVE Cosmos Elite Headset $549 $499

