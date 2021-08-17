Humankind persona guide – all AI leaders and traits

Humankind, the new 4X game from Amplitude Studios, deals with civilisations a little differently to other strategy games like Civ 6. Instead of choosing a culture to play as throughout the game, you may select one of several different cultures available at the start of each era (although you don’t have to). After beginning the game as a Nomadic Tribe in the Neolithic Era, you may choose to play as the Egyptians in the Ancient Era, and then the Romans in the Classical Era, for example.

Your player-created avatar also reflects these choices in the attire they wear throughout the game. You can also turn your avatar into an AI persona, equipping it with archetypes, strengths, and biases that determine how ‘you’ play in games with other people, and export it so that your friends can play against your AI.

There are also a number of AI personas available as pre-sets, based on notable mythological characters from human history. These are who you’ll be competing with in single player games. Like you, they will choose different cultures throughout the ages, but will retain the same core identity, with their own archetypes, strengths, and biases. Here’s everything you need to know about the AI personas in Humankind.

Humankind AI personas – How to create your own

Your Humankind AI persona is a combination of your customised Avatar and your chosen archetypes, strengths, and biases. These traits are unlocked as you play – you can modify your AI persona at any time by going to ‘extras’ and then ‘community’.

Wondering how to import another player’s AI persona into your game? In the ‘community’ menu, you can connect your G2G account to the game and access their avatar sharing platform. When you log in to the G2G website in your browser, navigate to Humankind and then Personas, then search the Global Collection for the AI persona you want to import.

How to choose AI Personas

Upon starting a new game, you can choose to play against up to nine different competitors (depending on map size). As you add new slots to your game, these will automatically be filled by AI personas, with randomly assigned colours and insignias.

You can change any of these by clicking the ‘settings’ button on each card, where you can pick the persona, symbol, and colour, and also see each persona’s attributes and associated difficulty.

Humankind pre-set AI Personas

There are several different leaders available to play against, and some are exclusive to particular versions of the game. The Humankind AI personas available so far are:

Normal difficulty personas

Elissa

Otherwise known as Dido, the legendary founder of Carthage.

Extrovert: eager to develop relationships with other civilisations

eager to develop relationships with other civilisations Hateful: differences are a source of conflict; interacting with foreigners is painful

differences are a source of conflict; interacting with foreigners is painful Collectionist: -25% Influence required to unlock a cultural wonder

-25% Influence required to unlock a cultural wonder Crusader: +2 combat strength on unit on territories influenced by other religions

Lucy

(pre-order bonus content)

Lucy, a member of the Australopithecus afarensis hominid species, who lived 3.2 million years ago and whose remains were found in 1974 in modern-day Ethiopia.

Impulsive: deeds follow words

deeds follow words Adaptive: willing to change plans

willing to change plans Patron: -25% on patronage cost

-25% on patronage cost Master: +50% money on vassals

+50% money on vassals Inclusive: wants to assimilate as many independent peoples as possible

Advanced difficulty personas

Agamemnon

The king of Mycenae in Greek mythology, who commanded the Greek forces in the Trojan war.

Cruel: favours productivity over population

favours productivity over population Militarist: favours the use of military power

favours the use of military power Pioneer: -10% on outpost creation cost

-10% on outpost creation cost Colonialist: -25% on outpost creation cost

-25% on outpost creation cost Pilgrim: tends to space out their outposts

Boudicca

(pre-order bonus content)

The queen of the British Iceni tribe, who led an uprising against Roman invaders around 60 AD.

Militarist: favours the use of military power

favours the use of military power Cool Headed: weighs the pros and cons before reacting

weighs the pros and cons before reacting Warlord: +2 combat strength on emblematic units

+2 combat strength on emblematic units Crusader: +2 combat strength on unit on territories influenced by other religions

+2 combat strength on unit on territories influenced by other religions Avenger: Retaliates until extermination of the aggressor

Walinong Sari

A legendary Pahang Malay princess, famed for her martial arts mastery and beauty, and the subject of an eponymous folk song.

Impulsive: deeds follow words

deeds follow words Introvert: focuses on relationships with a few civilisations

focuses on relationships with a few civilisations Completionist: -10% science on technology research cost

-10% science on technology research cost Taskmaster: -20% industry cost on cultural wonders

-20% industry cost on cultural wonders Prideful: systematically refuses demands

Beowulf

The legendary hero from the Geatish epic poem of the same name, known for slaying the beast Grendel.

Militarist: favours the use of military power

favours the use of military power Risk Taking: tends to engage all their resources

tends to engage all their resources Lumberjack: +50% industry when clearing forests

+50% industry when clearing forests Pillager: 100% money gained per ransack

100% money gained per ransack Rusher: attacks others on sight

Mama Ocllo

An Incan fertility goddess who, according to legend, established the city of Cusco in Peru.

Careful: favours a defensive playstyle

favours a defensive playstyle Introvert: focuses on relationships with a few civilisations

focuses on relationships with a few civilisations Expansionist: -25% attachment cost, -25% city merge cost

-25% attachment cost, -25% city merge cost Turtle: creates strong defenses on their borders

Arjuna

A legendary Indian warrior, one of the main characters in the epic Mahabharata.

Loyal: will never betray their words

will never betray their words Vindictive: never forgets what happened in the past

never forgets what happened in the past Pawnbroker: +2 money on Market Quarters

+2 money on Market Quarters Geek: +10% science

+10% science Avenger: retaliates until extermination of the aggressor

Makeda

The Ethiopic name for the Queen of Sheba, who appears in multiple tales, particularly the Ethiopian saga Kebra Nagast.

Open: eager to learn from others and embrace diversity

eager to learn from others and embrace diversity Trusting: acknowledges your efforts to build a solid relationship

acknowledges your efforts to build a solid relationship Patron: -25% on patronage cost

-25% on patronage cost Freerider: +2 combat strength on unit if rented army

+2 combat strength on unit if rented army Inclusive: wants to assimilate as many independent peoples as possible

Victor

(deluxe edition content)

Victor Hugo, a nineteenth-century French literary icon who authored Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.

Benevolent: values the happiness of their people and their freedom

values the happiness of their people and their freedom Vindictive: never forgets what happened in the past

never forgets what happened in the past Artist: +2 influence on Commons Quarter

+2 influence on Commons Quarter Collectionist: -25% influence required to unlock a Cultural Wonder

-25% influence required to unlock a Cultural Wonder Hipster: favours ideological positions that are the least taken by other Empires

Expert difficulty personas

Semiramis

A legendary Lydian-Babylonian queen who ruled Assyria.

Committed: once a plan is established, it needs to be followed at all cost

once a plan is established, it needs to be followed at all cost Wary: tends to doubt your intentions. You will need to deploy efforts to convince them

tends to doubt your intentions. You will need to deploy efforts to convince them Ideologist: +5 influence on Main Plaza

+5 influence on Main Plaza Artist: +2 influence on Commons Quarters

+2 influence on Commons Quarters Stubborn: keeps their first culture for the whole game

Mu Guiying

A heroine from Chinese legend who was a steadfast warrior.

Loyal: will never betray their words

will never betray their words Vindictive: never forgets what happened in the past

never forgets what happened in the past Master: +50% money from vassals

+50% money from vassals Warlord: +2 combat strength on Emblematic units

+2 combat strength on Emblematic units Hipster: favours ideological positions that are the least taken by other empires

Tjilbruke

The ancestor of the Australian Kaurna people of the Adelaide plains.

Benevolent: values the happiness of their people and their freedom

values the happiness of their people and their freedom Pacifist: favours negotiation and trade over the use of weapons

favours negotiation and trade over the use of weapons Charmer: +50 stability on cities

+50 stability on cities Conservationist: +50 stability on forest tiles

+50 stability on forest tiles Peace and Love: wants to ally with everyone

Midas

In Greek mythology, a king famous for his ability to transform things into gold by touching them.

Cool Headed: weighs the pros and cons before reacting

weighs the pros and cons before reacting Forgiving: errors of the past stay in the past. Focuses on the future

errors of the past stay in the past. Focuses on the future Capitalist: +15% money per turn

+15% money per turn Merchant Prince: +100% income from trade links

+100% income from trade links Luxurious: collects luxuries

Gilgamesh

The Mesopotamian hero of the Akkadian epic poem the Epic of Gilgamesh.

Traitorous: will not hesitate to break treaties

will not hesitate to break treaties Adaptive: willing to change plans

willing to change plans Warrior: +1 combat strength on Emblematic units

+1 combat strength on Emblematic units Grafter: +5 industry on Makers Quarters

+5 industry on Makers Quarters To the End: will never surrender

Edgar

(pre-order bonus content)

Edgar Allen Poe, American writer and poet from the 19th century.

Introvert: focuses on relationships with a few civilisations

focuses on relationships with a few civilisations Wary: tends to doubt your intentions. You will need to deploy efforts to convince them

tends to doubt your intentions. You will need to deploy efforts to convince them Aesthete: +1 influence on Commons Quarter

+1 influence on Commons Quarter Geek: +10% science

+10% science Lover: favours ideological positions similar to other Empires

Hopefully this arms you with everything you need to know about Humankind’s pre-set AI opponents.