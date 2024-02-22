Enter our Humble Bundle giveaway to win a Choice subscription

Humble Bundle recently announced a staggering $250M raised in charitable donations in 2023, and to celebrate, we’re offering you a chance to win one of 25 free yearly Choice subscriptions.

What is a Choice subscription? For those new to Humble Bundle’s subscription, Humble Choice provides 95% off a bundle of PC games across the store. The subscription is for a yearly membership and means you get over $257 worth of games each month, like these mind-bending masterpieces and arcade classics. You’ll save up to 20% on thousands of games on the store, have access to exclusive membership perks, and a further 5% goes to charity.

To be in with a chance to win, simply follow the instructions on the widget below. Be sure to double-check your details to make sure they’re correct, as the winner will be notified by email. This competition is open to our US and Canadian readers only. Please read the full Network N Terms and Conditions before applying.

This is all to celebrate Humble Bundle’s efforts in the sizable charitable donations raised last year including 14.4M for charity, with over 7,500 charities helped. The money raised has also made a huge social impact, by providing free meals, supporting LGBTQ+ crisis centers, raising money for disease prevention, and planting trees and restoring coral, and more.