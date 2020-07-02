Now’s your last chance to grab the June 2020 Humble Choice bundle

Another month is here, and that means it’s time for another monthly selection of inexpensive games as part of the Humble Choice bundle. The June 2020 bundle includes both a load of fresh titles to the service and at least one notable repeat. The new Choice bundle format gives you a selection of games at various price points, so here’s what to expect.

This month’s selection includes Grid (2019) Ultimate Edition, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (repeated from last July’s monthly bundle), Supraland, Barotrauma, Felix the Reaper, The King’s Bird, Men of War: Assault Squad 2 Warchest Edition, The Messenger, Overload, Remnants of Naezith, The Stillness of the Wind, and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones.

You can check out the Humble Choice bundle for yourself at that link. If you’re not familiar with the format that’s replaced Humble Monthly, you can spend $20 USD for a selection of nine games or $15 for a selection of three games. Both pricing tiers get you access to a rotating selection of titles in the Humble Trove, as well as a discount for any Humble Store purchases.

Hellblade is a heckuva game – if you don’t have it already – and it’s cool to see a major title as recent as Grid in the list. The precision platforming of The Messenger is my quiet pick of the list this time around, but Supraland has had no shortage of buzz since it launched, either.

