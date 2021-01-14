Humble Winter Sale brings deals from CD Projekt, Sega, Rockstar, Square Enix, and more

If you’re eager for some cheap games, but can’t bring yourself to wait for the Steam Lunar New Year sale, the folks at Humble have just the thing. The Humble Winter Sale is underway with loads of deals from some of the biggest publishers in the business, including Sega, Square Enix, Rockstar, 2K, CD Projekt, Deep Silver, THQ Nordic, and plenty more.

You can head to the Humble Store to check out the deals for yourself, but here are some highlights. You’ll find 35% off of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can grab Vampire: The Masquerade: Bloodlines for 50% if you aim to catch up ahead of the sequel. The Witcher 3 GOTY Edition is 70% off, perfect for reminding you of CD Projekt at its best.

There are plenty of notable indie games on offer, too. You can get Hollow Knight for 50% off, or dig into the sandbox with RimWorld or Stardew Valley, both of which are 10% off. If you need some lockdown funtime, check out Jackbox Party Pack 7 at 20% off – I’ve been playing it using Discord streaming to keep up with pals over the past few months, and it’s been grand.

And if you’re looking for free PC games, Humble’s got something for you there, too. You can grab indie strategy title Bomber Crew for free during the promotion.