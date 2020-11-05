Immortals Fenyx Rising PC system requirements have been revealed

The Immortals Fenyx Rising release date is coming up next month, which means it’s time to take a look at your PC to see if it’s ready to handle Ubisoft’s spin on a Zelda-style open world game. While the baseline requirements are remarkably accessible, some players may run into issues on higher graphics settings.

Odds are good that you’ll be able to run Immortals Fenyx Rising on very low settings – using that graphics preset, Ubisoft says you can even launch it in Windows 7. But Ubisoft says it’s doing more than creating a simple PC port for Immortals – instead, it’s “set out to adapt and develop a fully fledged PC experience.” That meant “designing and creating dedicated PC features that use all the advantages that come with the PC platform.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is built in the Anvil Engine, which powers Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed games. It’s rendered in DirectX 11, which Ubisoft says was selected for its support for a wide range of hardware. Immortals includes a host of PC-specific settings and an uncapped FPS option, so you’ll be able to take advantage of a high monitor refresh rate if available. The open-world game also supports multi-monitor and widescreen configurations, and includes an in-game benchmark tool.

Ubisoft has started producing videos that break down the PC-specific features for upcoming games, and here’s the one it’s made for Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Without further ado, here are the Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements for PC.

720p/30fps

Very Low 1080p/30fps

High 1080p/60fps

High 1440p/60fps

Very High 4K/30fps

Very High CPU Core i5-2400

FX-6300 Core i7-3770

FX-8350 Core i7-6700

Ryzen 7 1700 Core i7-8700K

Ryzen 5 3600X Core i7-8700K

Ryzen 7 3700X GPU GTX 660

R9 280X GTX 970

R9 290 GTX 1070

RX Vega 56 RTX 2070 Super

RX 5700 RTX 2070

RX Vega 56 RAM 8GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 16GB VRAM 2GB for Nvidia

3GB for AMD 4GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Storage 28GB HDD 28GB SSD 28GB SSD 28GB SSD 28GB SSD OS Windows 7

(64-bit) Windows 10

(64-bit) Windows 10

(64-bit) Windows 10

(64-bit) Windows 10

(64-bit)

As you may have noticed, Ubisoft has not included requirements for 4K resolution at 60 fps with the very high preset.

You can also check to see if your system is up to snuff by checking in with our friends at System Requirements Lab, who can compare your individual setup against the game’s published requirements.