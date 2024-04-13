Steam’s hottest new survival game gets its first big balance patch

As far as genre mash-ups go, new building and survival game Infection Free Zone is one of the more interesting ones. It’s Cities Skylines with zombies, or Frostpunk with a global pandemic, and it’s out now in Steam Early Access. If you missed the launch though, don’t worry, as developer Jutsu Games has already released the first of many upcoming balance tweaks and changes, making it even easier to get on board.

With a launch peak of almost 20,000 Steam players already, Infection Free Zone is certainly a popular survival game. If you’ve not heard of it, the game is a lot like Project Zomboid and other building and survival games in that it’ll task you with keeping survivors safe, building a base, going out for resources, and keeping the zombies at bay.

Where Infection Free Zone differs is in the maps, as it uses actual data to approximate almost anywhere in the world. So if you want to survive in your home town, the busy city streets you already know, or even a place in the world you’ve never been, you can.

With that, Infection Free Zone has just had a major balance patch, making your initial experience all the better if you want to dive right in.

Infection Free Zone major balance tweaks

Number of hordes and swarms lowered for normal and easy mode

More migrants and answers to your invites

Food is easier to find and faster to produce

Construction costs are lowered

Constructions and deconstructions are now faster

Deconstructions give more wood and metal

More types of riders groups added

Fewer buildings are required to start the game in some regions

Some achievements are easier to achieve

The team at Jutsu Games adds that it knows of a few issues that it’s looking to resolve, like the weather getting weird after multiple reloads, the game not assuming optimal performance automatically, and the game crashing in some regions with other small squares inaccessible. All of this is getting looked at and should be fixed soon, though.

Keep in mind that Infection Free Zone has just launched in Steam Early Access, so lots of changes and improvements are on the way. It’s also 10% off until Thursday April 25, if you want to dive in.

