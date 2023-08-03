Intel Arc A580 benchmark leak may reveal a sleeper hit budget GPU

Since the launch of Alchemist graphics cards, updates on the Intel Arc A580 have been sparse. While Intel may be trying to keep details on the GPU under wraps, this hasn’t stopped benchmarks from appearing in the wild.

This isn’t the first time the elusive Intel Arc A580 graphics card has made an appearance online. Only last year, PCGamesN we reported on the initial leaks of the pixel pusher, where it was revealed that the specifications for the GPU were looking awfully similar to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. Now, the Intel Arc A580 has popped up again, bringing with it a new benchmark, where it’s looking to be more in line with the AMD Radeon RX 7600.

Intel already revealed the specifications for the Intel Arc A580, including 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 256-bit bus and a 175W TDP. However, the recently leaked benchmark from GFXBenchmark, reveals that the Alchemist GPU could be hitting the shelves sooner than we expected.

While the Intel Arc A580 may be similar in performance to the AMD Radeon RX 7600, I do wonder how much it'll cost.

Team red's pixel pusher retails for $269, but Intel already has competition in this price bracket with its own Arc A750.

Like with any leaks, do take this information with a grain of salt. While it’s more than likely the Intel Arc A580 will match the AMD Radeon RX 7600 come launch, we won’t know for sure until an official announcement from Intel itself.

