Intel is gearing up to release Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU rival

An Intel RTX 3060 rival should be with us soon, as the company says it’s getting the Arc A770 “ready for retail.” The Alchemist graphics card range won’t trade blows with RTX 4000 or RDNA 3, but it’ll seemingly target the cheap gaming PC scene as a “perf per dollar” alternative.

Announced via Twitter, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger shares an Arc A770 update while lovingly holding the GPU like a newborn child. The card was seemingly hand-delivered to the blue team boss on a rainy Sunday by AGX group manager Raja Koduri – almost like a sort of gaming PC stork.

Earlier this month, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed that the A770 sits between the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in terms of performance. The flagship Alchemist card also apparently outpaces the AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, meaning it could prove its worth as a budget GPU.

Intel is clearly trying to paint its Arc launch in a positive light, the firm is currently fending off GPU cancellation rumours. To help unmuddy the waters of its graphics card foray, there’s now a dedicated page that includes full A380, A580, A750, and A770 Arc GPU specs, which should help prevent the range from feeling like vapourware.

The Arc A770 will apparently arrive “very soon,” but the GPU still hasn’t got a solid release date. There’s a chance that Intel is waiting for Nvidia and AMD to unveil their next best graphics card contenders before making any sort of release date announcement, as doing so might safeguard the launch from distracting next-gen hype.