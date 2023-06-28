Intel Arc driver boosts fps in one Assassin’s Creed game by over 300%

Driver updates, for Intel Arc graphics cards or otherwise, are less exciting as they are necessary for a great experience in the latest games. However, a new beta driver, sees performance in one Assassin’s Creed game absolutely skyrocket to a degree I didn’t expect.

The Intel Graphics Beta Driver, 31.0.1-1.4514, contains the usual support for current releases you expect to see, this time for AEW: Fight Forever and Layers of Fear. It also introduces frame rate improves for F1 22, Deahtloop and… the near-decade old Assassin’s Creed Unity.

What’s most striking about the AC notes, however, is that this driver provides an “up to 313% uplift at 1440p with High settings”. It’s a similar, albeit slightly less impressive story at 1080p, but Intel stops short of providing frame rates for context.

Here are the Intel Graphics Beta Driver 31.0.1-1.4514 highlights:

Assassin’s Creed Unity (DX11):

Up to 271% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Up to 313% uplift at 1440p with High Settings

F1 22 (DX12)

Up to 36% uplift at 1080p with High Settings

Up to 20% uplift at 1440p with High Settings

Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings and all Ray Tracing settings on

Deathloop (DX12)

Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Up to 8% uplift at 1440p with Very High settings

While we highly doubt we’ll see similar improvements following the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date, it’s great to see Intel not forget about older games in the series.

