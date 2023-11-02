Boost your Halo fps by up to 750% with new Intel driver

Intel continues to drive enormous performance gains for its Intel Arc GPUs with driver updates a year after release. The latest, Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4952, can boost fps in Halo: The Master Chief Collection by up to an astonishing 750%.
As well as these incredible gains in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Intel has also added support for a range of games, including Robocop: Rogue City and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Our RoboCop: Rogue City review called it a “brutal FPS” with “over-the-top gunplay and a surprisingly engaging storyline influenced by player choice.”
The new Intel driver, which you can download here, made the following changes:
Gaming highlights
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series graphics for:
- The Talos Principle 2
- Robocop: Rogue City
- Star Ocean 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4900 software driver for:
- The Talos Principle 2 (DX12)
- Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
- Returnal (DX12)
- Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic Ray Tracing settings
Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4887 software driver for:
- Guild Wars 2 (DX11)
- Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11)
- Up to 750% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Enhanced settings
- Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11)
- Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings
- Total War: Warhammer (DX11)
- Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Lost Ark (DX11)
- Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (DX11)
- Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings
- Sniper Elite 3 (DX11)
- Up to 37% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- World War Z (DX11)
- Up to 113% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 (DX11)
- Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Yakuza 0 (DX11)
- Up to 154% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11)
- Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Alien: Isolation (DX11)
- Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Far Cry Primal (DX11)
- Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Far Cry 5 (DX11)
- Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
- Far Cry New Dawn (DX11)
- Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings
While Intel’s foray into the graphics card space hasn’t warranted an entry into our best graphics card list, it’s still been an impressive start for team blue. Its entry-level cards may not be the most powerful, but they offer decent bang for your buck.