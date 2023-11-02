Boost your Halo fps by up to 750% with new Intel driver

Intel continues to drive enormous performance gains for its Intel Arc GPUs with driver updates a year after release. The latest, Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.4952, can boost fps in Halo: The Master Chief Collection by up to an astonishing 750%.

As well as these incredible gains in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Intel has also added support for a range of games, including Robocop: Rogue City and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Our RoboCop: Rogue City review called it a “brutal FPS” with “over-the-top gunplay and a surprisingly engaging storyline influenced by player choice.”

The new Intel driver, which you can download here, made the following changes:

Gaming highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series graphics for:

The Talos Principle 2

Robocop: Rogue City

Star Ocean 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4900 software driver for:

The Talos Principle 2 (DX12) Up to 19% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Returnal (DX12) Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic Ray Tracing settings



Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4887 software driver for:

Guild Wars 2 (DX11) Up to 53% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (DX11) Up to 750% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Enhanced settings

Sid Meier’s Civilization V (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings

Total War: Warhammer (DX11) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Lost Ark (DX11) Up to 15% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings

Sniper Elite 3 (DX11) Up to 37% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

World War Z (DX11) Up to 113% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (DX11) Up to 27% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Yakuza 0 (DX11) Up to 154% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (DX11) Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Alien: Isolation (DX11) Up to 9% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry Primal (DX11) Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry 5 (DX11) Up to 14% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Far Cry New Dawn (DX11) Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings



While Intel’s foray into the graphics card space hasn’t warranted an entry into our best graphics card list, it’s still been an impressive start for team blue. Its entry-level cards may not be the most powerful, but they offer decent bang for your buck.