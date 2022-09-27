Intel Raptor Lake release date revealed, pricing starts at $294

The Intel Raptor Lake release date has finally been revealed by team blue. That’s not all, though, as we now know the specs and prices of the upcoming 13th Gen Core CPUs.

We won’t have to wait long for the Raptor Lake release date, with team blue releasing its 13th Generation Core processors on October 20, 2022. Through its Raptor Lake chips, Intel will hope to beat AMD’s recently launched Ryzen 7000 series in the race for the title of best gaming CPU.

Three SKUs will be available at launch, with each model available with or without integrated graphics, the latter of which nets you a $25 discount. Here are all the details you need to know:

Intel Core i9 13900K specs

The Intel Core i9 13900K is the flagship Raptor Lake processor, boasting the most powerful specifications in the 13th Gen Core series. It offers several improvements over its predecessor, namely a 600MHz turbo frequency boos, double the mount of E-cores, and an additional eight threads.

Intel Core i9 13900K specs Cores (P+E) 24(8+16) Threads 32 Turbo frequency (P/E) 5.80GHz/4.30GHz Base frequency (P/E) 3.00GHz/2.20GHz Base power 125W Turbo power 253W RCP (USD) $589 ($564 for the 13900KF)

Intel Core i7 13700K specs

For those who prefer to use the same system for their creative and gaming needs but don’t want to break the bank, the Intel Core i7 13700K seems like the best choice. The improvements versus its last generation equivalent are much the same as its more powerful counterpart, with turbo clocks, e-cores, and threads all receiving a boost.

Intel Core i7 13700K specs Cores (P+E) 16(8+8) Threads 24 Turbo frequency (P/E) 5.40GHz/4.20GHz Base frequency (P/E) 3.40GHz/2.50GHz Base power 125W Turbo power 253W RCP (USD) $409 ($384 for the 13700KF)

Intel Core i5 13600K specs

If gaming is your only concern, then the Intel Core i5 13600K should pack more than enough power to drive the best PC games. The mainstream chip enjoys the same bump to E-cores and threads as its more expensive sibling, albeit with a smaller increase in turbo frequency.

Intel Core i5 13600K specs Cores (P+E) 14(6+8) Threads 20 Turbo frequency (P/E) 5.10GHz/3.90GHz Base frequency (P/E) 3.50GHz/2.60GHz Base power 125W Turbo power 181W RCP (USD) $319 ($294 for the 13600KF)

Intel is claiming that its new 13th Gen Core series delivers up to 15% performance improvements in single threaded workloads versus the previous generation, with multithreaded applications enjoying a much larger 41% boost.

However, you’ll need to wait for the official PCGamesN review on all these processors to see how well these claims hold up, so stay tuned!