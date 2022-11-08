Sonic the Hedgehog motherboard helps make your Intel CPU go fast

In celebration of the launch of Sonic Frontiers, ASRock is releasing an officially licenced Sonic the Hedgehog motherboard that’s compatible with 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core processors. While these chips are pretty fast on their own, this bit of kit could be a must-have for fans of the titular mammal or those who simply gotta go fast.

The ASRock Z790 PG Sonic features a blue-silver colour scheme and plenty of nods to the series, with the most eye-catching undoubtedly being the 16-bit spinning ring atop the rear I/O cover. Turning the board over, you’ll find a stencil of the iconic hedgehog mid-run too.

It’s not just a pretty face, either, as it packs specs befitting the best gaming motherboard. In addition to a plethora of USB ports, it supports both the latest (and fastest) DDR5 RAM sticks and PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs.

There’s no word on an official MSRP, but we expect it’ll cost a touch more than as a standard ASRock Z790 PG motherboard, with this being a limited edition of sorts. They are available right now, however, so if you want one, you gotta go fast while stocks last.