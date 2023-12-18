James McCaffrey, the actor behind Max Payne, as well as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2 and Director Trench in Control, has sadly died. Widely known for his work with Remedy, McCaffrey was an icon of gaming since his first appearance as the eponymous, hard-boiled Payne in 2001. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in the entire business, his deep, gravelly tones became instantly recognizable, lending gravitas, character, and charisma to every role he played. According to reports, McCaffrey had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma and died surrounded by family and friends at the age of 65.

Alan Wake 2, one of the greatest games of 2023, marked a pseudo return of the original Max Payne. Alex Casey, the FBI partner to Saga Anderson, has both McCaffrey’s voice and the facial likeness of Remedy creative director Sam Lake, making him basically identical to the original version of the character from more than 20 years ago. Previously, McCaffrey worked with Remedy on a variety of other projects including Control and the original Alan Wake. He also returned as Max Payne for Max Payne 2 and Rockstar’s Max Payne 3.

Outside of videogames, McCaffrey appeared in a number of films and television shows such as Blue Bloods, Suits, Jessica Jones, American Splendor, and Bull. Speaking to TMZ, a representative for the actor says that McCaffrey “never lost his love for creating characters.” McCaffrey also had a role in the 2008 Max Payne film adaptation. One of Remedy’s future projects includes a remake of the original two Max Payne games.

Remedy shares a statement, describing McCaffrey as a “remarkable talent.” “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and collaborator James McCaffrey, the iconic voice of Max Payne and Alex Casey,” Remedy says. “His remarkable talent not only gave life to our characters but also left an enduring impact on our community. Our hearts go out to his family in this time of loss.”

McCaffrey is survived by his wife and daughter.