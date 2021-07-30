Network N is hiring a Commercial Content Strategist!

Are you a creative person who loves games, able and eager to conceive and deliver new content campaigns that get gamers excited about upcoming releases? Then you could be the perfect fit for Network N’s Creative Studio’s new role.

Network N’s new Creative Studio – a team dedicated to big creative concepts and pitches for all our commercial work – are looking for a Commercial Content Strategist to join them. The ideal candidate will have a few years of marketing or editorial experience, as well as the drive to not only design creative campaigns, but win and deliver them too.

If successful, you’ll be in charge of managing the Studio’s editorial team, ensuring only the highest quality of work is produced. On occasion, you’ll work with us here at PCGamesN, as well as the talented teams on our sister sites, to develop and deliver pitch ideas for incoming sponsored posts.

If that sounds right up your street, give the job description below a quick scan:

COMMERCIAL CONTENT STRATEGIST – CREATIVE STUDIO

Location: Bath, UK or remotely elsewhere within the UK

Application deadline: August 15, 2021 (apply here)

Salary: £40-45k depending on experience

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Leading on delivering creative solutions and ideas for new content briefs, in collaboration with the sales team and Creative Studio.

Managing the editorial team in the Creative Studio, ensuring the highest quality of written content production, from process and quality control to brand tone of voice.

Building out commercial content proposals with the commercial leads, taking into account budgets, placements, delivery, and timescales.

Helping develop enhanced creative solutions across Network N’s O&O brands and partner sites to serve Publisher Collective’s breadth of top clients.

Contributing to monthly commercial content targets based on conversion rate of briefs and revenue delivered.

Collaborating closely with key stakeholders in the business across Sales, Publishing, Marketing, Network, Creative Studio, and Design.

Attending pitch meetings, and proposal calls where requested, and assisting in putting together possible content examples.

Ensuring our teams adhere to copyright laws, IP rights, and referencing original sources where required.

Keeping up to date with the latest marketing activations in the gaming industry and maintaining knowledge of digital marketing and technology.

Using the company’s workflow tools correctly and effectively, including Asana, GSuite, etc, as well as client workflow tools, such as CRM systems, and content planners.

Other as requested by the Head of Creative Studio.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

3+ years experience within the digital media industry in a commercial environment.

Advanced copywriting skills and ability to manage an editorial team.

Strong knowledge of creative sales and marketing principles and methods for demonstrating, promoting, and selling creative solutions.

Experience pitching to and/or responding to creative briefs at agency and client level.

An in-depth understanding of the media landscape and experience of how advertisers and brands operate in the space, with a particular focus on paid branded content.

Commercial savvy individual that explores and solves ambiguity, creatively driven and thrives in problem solving.

Thorough understanding of the video games marketplace and the type of content that best engages with the audience.

Strong communication and presentation skills, written and verbal.

Data driven: exceptional analytical skills and track record in facilitating growth in branded content turnover/revenue.

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management, etc.

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation.

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment.

This job comes with a load of company perks, including 28 days holiday, a profit share scheme, Techscheme, and more.

If you’re interested, make sure to send over your CV via the careers portal here.