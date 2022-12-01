Network N Media is hiring an ecommerce managing editor!

Our parent company, Network N Media, is looking for an an experienced leader to coordinate all ecommerce output across all of our websites. Yes, that’s right – you could be responsible for all of the fancy buyers’ guides you see across PCGamesN, GearNuke, and all other owned-and-operated brands within Network N Media’s happy family. Working alongside a team of in-house writers and freelancers, the successful candidate will help to build and refine our ecommerce content using their expert knowledge of the best SEO and UX practices.

This is an exciting opportunity for an ambitious individual with extensive experience in ecommerce and online publishing to craft and deliver an all-new ecomm strategy across a prestigious portfolio of global brands, within a hungry and fast-growing media enterprise.

The Role

Create and manage all ecommerce output across Network N Media’s portfolio of owned websites. Build and work with a team of in-house writers and freelancers to research, write, commission, and optimise a suite of buyers guides and other ecommerce content that will help our readers make informed purchasing decisions. Work with the editorial teams to ensure that our buyers guides are backed by expert reviews, ensure that SEO and UX best practices are adhered to, and grow our ecommerce revenues against agreed targets.

​Role: Ecommerce Managing Editor

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid (minimum expectation of one day per week in Bath head office)

Closing Date: Sunday 4th December 2022 (though we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £55,000

Responsibilities:

Coordinating Network N’s content strategy across all brands, with a particular focus on PCGamesN and GearNuke

Working with the leadership team (Publishing Director, Publisher – Special Projects, Executive Chairman, and CEO) to refine our content mix and strategies as they relate to ecommerce content

Growing our ecommerce revenues against agreed targets

Planning our ecommerce content pyramids, undertaking keyword research, competitor research, and implementing a system of updates and content management

Researching, planning, and creating and our most valuable tier-one buyers guides

Managing and growing a team of dedicated ecommerce writers, coordinating the production of all other buyers guides and ecommerce content

Managing a freelance budget and freelancers, commissioning ecommerce content

Ensuring all content is produced to best practice SEO and UX requirements

Working closely with the Ecommerce Manager to ensure optimised affiliation of products in buyers guides

Leading onboarding and education relating to e-commerce writing across the business, embedding best practices among teams

Monitoring Network N’s ecommerce internal linking strategy, and coordinating backlink outreach

Coordinating content strategies for key trading events including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day

Working with the wider editorial teams to devise, plan, and publish content that aligns with our overall strategy

Working with our technology teams to build out best in class buying advice templates and run a/b testing across our ecommerce content

Running weekly team meetings and fortnightly 1:1s

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviours):

Previous ecommerce experience working on a gaming/technology brand

Must have previous experience in editorial content management and planning, and ideally affiliate-focused content

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practises, across both organic search rankings and Google News

Ability to write quickly, accurately, and entertainingly to task, preferably with experience writing for a gaming publication

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Good presentation and communication skills

Previous experience managing a team or freelancers

An interest in PC gaming and hardware

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in MGT level 4 in our progression framework (https://progression.network-n.com/management)

Reporting to:​ Publishing Director

Framework level: MGT4​

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply via the Network N Careers hub with a covering letter, a relevant writing sample, and a CV.

Please also note that this role is based either in our offices in Bath on a hybrid contract (1-2 days a week in the office) or can be remote within the UK.

Network N celebrates and supports a diverse and inclusive work environment, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. It is important to us that our organisation is more diverse and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds and identities.

We want to make sure no one is put at a disadvantage during our recruitment process because of a disability, neurodivergent condition, and/or impairment. If you think you may benefit from some adjustments and support then just ask; we don’t want our hiring process to be a barrier for you. Our recruiters will work with you to learn more about your support needs and identify reasonable adjustments that will help you to be at your best and have a more personalised experience. Just drop us an email at [email protected] and we will be happy to help.

As part of our commitment of being a Disability Committed employer, disabled applicants who meet the essential criteria for a job vacancy will be offered an interview. To be considered under the Disability Confident Interview Scheme, applicants will need to tick the box in the Disability Confident Interview Scheme on the job application form.