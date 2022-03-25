We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a guides editor

When you close your eyes, can you hear the sound of a thousand players typing, urgently searching for answers? Lost in the depths of a dungeon, aggrieved with their underwhelming loadout, unable to get multiplayer to work – they’re calling out for help, and we’re looking for a guides editor to lead the rescue party.

This is a full-time position, based either locally in Bath (where you’ll attend our fancy newly refurbished office at least two days a week) or remotely within the UK, with occasional office trips covered. You’ll be managing the PCGamesN guides team, looking after the deputy guides editor and a team of guides writers, and you’ll be in charge of developing and executing our guides strategy, maintaining the health of our existing fleet of guides, and writing, editing, and updating them, too.

You should have a strong understanding of SEO and an eye for the ever-changing search landscape, and you’ll need a broad spectrum of knowledge about the biggest games of the moment, with an ear to the ground in order to identify the most promising leads from communities and gameplay.

We’re looking for an experienced guides expert with strong organisational skills, a keen eye for detail, and a love of research, along with a flexible and creative mindset, sharp writing chops, and a passion for games of all kinds.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply, though we’re particularly eager to hear from writers from BIPOC, LGBTQ, and other underrepresented backgrounds.

Role: Guides Editor, PCGamesN

Type: Full-time, permanent

Location: Fully remote (within UK only)/Hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office)

Salary: £35,000

Closing date: Monday 2nd May 2022 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient number of applications have been received)

The Role

You will run the Guides department within PCGamesN, managing the Deputy Guides Editor and a team of multiple Guide Writers. You will identify, plan, and produce evergreen and guide content for target games, keeping a close watch on their rankings, updating them as necessary for in-game events and new content, and maintaining industry-leading SEO standards across an expanding portfolio of search-oriented features.

Responsibilities:

Managing the guides team, ensuring all members are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Maintaining and improving awareness of SEO best practices and applying these to the team’s work in order to grow our traffic from search

Writing and updating guides

Tracking the performance of our guides and organising their updates as needed

Keeping abreast of current news and trends in online publishing, particularly SEO

Using monitoring and reporting tools (e.g. Google Trends, SE Ranking) to identify potential wins, as well as mitigate against ranking losses

Monitoring in-game challenges, patch updates, and any other opportunities for regular guide content

Using Google, and Reddit and other gaming communities, to identify and suggest enquiries which could lead to new guides and other article types

Occasionally attending press trips, writing previews and reviews, and pitching op-ed ideas to the Deputy Editor and Editor

Keeping our in-house reporting and workflow tools (e.g. Asana, Google Calendar) organised and up to date

Other tasks as requested by the Deputy Editor, Editor, or Publishing Director

You will have/be:

Practical and theoretical understanding of search engine optimisation and best practices in publishing search-targeted content

Experience of planning and writing guides and evergreen content for videogames

Substantial experience working for established online gaming brands above entry level

Demonstrable experience leading a team, and excellent staff management skills

High editorial standards, excellent organisational skills, and a keen eye for detail

Some established contacts among publishers, developers, and PRs in the game industry would be an advantage

Able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

How to apply

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply using this link with a covering letter and CV.

WORKING FOR NETWORK N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Diversity, and Pride @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including: