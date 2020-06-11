We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time Hardware Editor

Are you a fan of all things PC hardware? Do you have a passion for testing, tinkering, and pushing the latest tech to its limits? Can you craft Razer-sharp reviews, news, and features to deliver the best PC gaming hardware content to readers hungry to know the current who’s-who of GPUs? If you can answer ‘yes’ to all of the above, we might have just the opportunity for you.
PCGamesN is looking for an experienced editor to join our team as a full-time Hardware Editor. You’ll be someone who loves playing with shiny new PC gaming toys every day, as well as an exceptional writer who can channel your passion into creating exciting, engaging, and accurate content for the site.
You’ll also take the lead in driving PCGamesN’s hardware channel forward, developing and delivering a strategy that will keep our coverage of PC tech the very best around. You’ll naturally break some kit along the way – but that’s how to really test stuff, right?
You’ll report to the editor and deputy editor, and will get to work alongside a dedicated, highly-motivated, and very lovely team to deliver lively, cutting-edge copy for PCGamesN’s readers.
Please note that this role is open to remote candidates. All applicants must be able to work UK hours (9:30am to 5:30pm GMT and BST), but are not required to be based in our offices.
Location: Bath, UK / remote
Application deadline: June 30
perks include:
- 28 days holiday
- Auto-enrolment pension
- Competitive salary
- Profit share scheme for all
- EMI scheme (after one year of service)
- Perkbox subscription (with a raft of amazing discounts and free stuff)
- Perkbox medical
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Techscheme
- Cyclescheme
- Staff social events, including Christmas & summer parties
- Free breakfast every day
- Unlimited good coffee, tea, and soft drinks
Responsibilities include:
- Overseeing PCGamesN’s hardware channel
- Selecting and creating engaging hardware news coverage
- Writing, commissioning, and working with the team to create reviews and features
- Organising and attending industry events, representing PCGamesN
- Building and maintaining industry relationships
- Working closely with other teams to coordinate coverage
- Developing and supporting other members of staff
- Playing with new toys every single day
Required skills and experience:
- The ability to write engaging, informative copy
- Excellent communication
- Superb attention to detail and organisation
- The ability to cope with multiple deadlines and a fast-moving workload
- Extensive knowledge of PC hardware and industry players
- CMS experience
- Proficiency in G Suite
Desirable skills and experience:
- Experience in a similar role
- SEO knowledge
- On-camera experience
If you think this sounds like the job for you, check out instructions on how to apply below.
To apply please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected], using the subject line: ‘Hardware Editor Application’.