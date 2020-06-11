We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time Hardware Editor

Are you a fan of all things PC hardware? Do you have a passion for testing, tinkering, and pushing the latest tech to its limits? Can you craft Razer-sharp reviews, news, and features to deliver the best PC gaming hardware content to readers hungry to know the current who’s-who of GPUs? If you can answer ‘yes’ to all of the above, we might have just the opportunity for you.

PCGamesN is looking for an experienced editor to join our team as a full-time Hardware Editor. You’ll be someone who loves playing with shiny new PC gaming toys every day, as well as an exceptional writer who can channel your passion into creating exciting, engaging, and accurate content for the site.

You’ll also take the lead in driving PCGamesN’s hardware channel forward, developing and delivering a strategy that will keep our coverage of PC tech the very best around. You’ll naturally break some kit along the way – but that’s how to really test stuff, right?

You’ll report to the editor and deputy editor, and will get to work alongside a dedicated, highly-motivated, and very lovely team to deliver lively, cutting-edge copy for PCGamesN’s readers.

Please note that this role is open to remote candidates. All applicants must be able to work UK hours (9:30am to 5:30pm GMT and BST), but are not required to be based in our offices.

Location: Bath, UK / remote

Application deadline: June 30

perks include:

28 days holiday

Auto-enrolment pension

Competitive salary

Profit share scheme for all

EMI scheme (after one year of service)

Perkbox subscription (with a raft of amazing discounts and free stuff)

Perkbox medical

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Staff social events, including Christmas & summer parties

Free breakfast every day

Unlimited good coffee, tea, and soft drinks

Responsibilities include:

Overseeing PCGamesN’s hardware channel

Selecting and creating engaging hardware news coverage

Writing, commissioning, and working with the team to create reviews and features

Organising and attending industry events, representing PCGamesN

Building and maintaining industry relationships

Working closely with other teams to coordinate coverage

Developing and supporting other members of staff

Playing with new toys every single day

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write engaging, informative copy

Excellent communication

Superb attention to detail and organisation

The ability to cope with multiple deadlines and a fast-moving workload

Extensive knowledge of PC hardware and industry players

CMS experience

Proficiency in G Suite

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience in a similar role

SEO knowledge

On-camera experience

If you think this sounds like the job for you, check out instructions on how to apply below.

To apply please send your CV and a covering letter to [email protected], using the subject line: ‘Hardware Editor Application’.