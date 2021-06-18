We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time Hardware Writer

PCGamesN is looking for a hardware writer to help cover the techie side of PC gaming. And we don’t mean tech support, though that might not stop people asking you for help.

You’ll support our Hardware Editor in developing PCGamesN into a leading destination for hardware and tech enthusiasts, from hardcore PC builders to those who simply want advice on the best gaming keyboards. You’ll also support the Product Manager in growing our sister site, PCGameBenchmark, alongside PCGN with complementary content.

With a flair for writing and a passion for all things silicon, you’ll know where to look for the latest hardware news and care deeply about helping your fellow enthusiasts get the best value for their hard-earned money. You’ll ideally know your way around a test bench, how to benchmark hardware, and possess a discerning eye for quality across a range of PC components and peripherals. SEO knowledge is also desirable as we look to build and maintain an expanding portfolio of searchable features.

You’ll be a full-time member of our team here at PCGamesN, working primarily with the Hardware Editor but also across the site. You’re welcome to join us in Bath when our offices reopen, but this position is also available remotely from anywhere else in the UK.

About the job

Role: Hardware Writer – PCGamesN

Hardware Writer – PCGamesN Location: Bath, or remotely within the UK

Bath, or remotely within the UK Application closing date: July 2nd, 2021

July 2nd, 2021 Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Salary: £20,000 per annum

Responsibilities include:

Working with the Hardware Editor and wider team to improve the quantity and quality of our hardware content, growing the audience and renown of PCGN as a hardware resource

Writing news and feature content related to the PC gaming hardware space, both on-site and in video form as required

Writing and maintaining a library of guide content

Writing benchmarking and performance review content based on key games and major PC hardware releases

Reviewing newly released hardware products

Contributing to and updating PCGameBenchmark as required

Working with our Ecommerce Editor to maximise affiliate opportunities in the hardware market

Building and maintaining relationships with manufacturers, PRs, etc.

Representing Network N at industry events

Developing awareness of and deploying SEO best practices in order to maximise traffic

Other as requested by the Hardware Editor, Hardware Product Manager, Editor, or Group Editor

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of content forms

A keen interest in PC gaming hardware and a good knowledge of the industry

Proficiency with G Suite, email, and other work tools

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation skills

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

Desirable skills and experience:

Experience in a similar role writing news or features regularly, preferably online

CMS familiarity

A basic understanding of SEO

How to apply

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please send a covering letter, a CV, and at least one example of a piece of written work to [email protected] Good luck!

Working for Network N

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women @ Network N, Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ+ @ Network N.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including: