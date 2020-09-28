Network N’s hiring! Wargamer is relaunching and looking for an editor and staff writer

Good news, war games fans – the parent company of your favourite gaming sites, PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Pocket Tactics, is relaunching Wargamer. A site dedicated to, and positively fanatical about, all things war gaming, the site initially launched way back in 1995 – and Network N’s bringing it back. Network N will need some talented folk to helm Wargamer’s relaunch and beyond, which means the company’s got two new positions available.

First up, Network N’s looking for an Editor to oversee Wargamer’s relaunch and operation going forward. The revitalised site won’t only build on what came before but expand on it, meaning its remit will reach across the world of digital war games, tabletop, miniatures, board games, collectibles, and so on. So, you’ll need you to dig D&D as much as you heart Hearts of Iron.

The Wargamer editor’s responsibilities include content creation, content planning, managing its in-house team, and helping to develop and deliver on its brand’s strategy. Plus, you’ll need to spot and implement opportunities for the site’s growth, attend relevant events (you know, when those things are back on, sigh), and make sure its content hits Network N’s high standards, is delivered on-time, and on-budget.

You’ll have previous experience in a senior role on a gaming or entertainment website as well as in managing staff, be in-the-know about SEO, have a knack for spotting and capitalising on emerging trends, and boast excellent writing and copy editing skills. You’ll also be proactive, have a strong work ethic, and a whole lotta passion and knowledge for all those things listed above. If this sounds like you, Network N would love to hear from you.

EDITOR – WARGAMER

Location: Bath, UK (available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday 23 October, 2020 (apply here)

Responsibilities include:

Content creation, including writing, sub-editing, and commissioning

Content planning: overseeing all editorial output, and deciding what the site should cover and when

Managing an in-house editorial team plus a pool of freelancers

Helping to develop and deliver on the editorial strategy for the brand

Identifying and implementing growth strategies for the website

Ensuring all output meets Network N’s high editorial standards, and is delivered on-time and on-budget

Attendance at events, trade shows, etc. (when those are things again)

Required skills and experience:

Previous experience in a senior role on a gaming or entertainment website

Experience managing staff members

Exceptional knowledge of and a passion for the site’s expanded remit

Ability to identify and capitalise on emerging trends

Excellent writing and copy editing skills

Proactivity and a strong work ethic

SEO knowledge

Network N’s also on the lookout for a Staff Writer to join Wargamer. Joining the editor for the site’s relaunch and into its glorious future, your main role will be content creation. You’ll be channelling your love for all things digital war gaming, tabletop, and board games into creating tip-top news and guides copy to tight deadlines. You’ll also work with the editor to plan and deliver a content strategy that’ll build and maintain an audience, helping it become the go-to place for war gaming everything in the process.

You’ll have experience in writing and pitching excellent articles, as well as using a CMS. You’ll also be proficient with the relevant (basic) working tools, proactive, with an eagle-eyed attention to detail and organisation skills, and passionate about the subjects the site’s expanding to cover. Get in touch if this is you.

STAFF WRITER – WARGAMER

Location: Bath, UK (available remotely)

Application deadline: Friday 23 October, 2020 (apply here)

Responsibilities include:

Content creation: writing guides, features, reviews, and news stories

Editorial planning, including spotting and exploring content opportunities

Sub-editing the work of others, if required

Conducting interviews

Cultivating relationships with developers, publishers, PRs, etc.

Learning and working within guidelines for style, tone, and SEO

Required skills and experience:

The ability to write brilliantly and quickly

A keen interest in the site’s expanded coverage areas

Experience writing and pitching articles

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management, etc.

Proactivity, attention to detail, and excellent organisation

Previous CMS experience

Applications close Friday 23 October, 2020, so be sure to apply here for the editor role and here for the staff writer role if you’re interested.

