We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a new Deputy Editor

PCGamesN is looking for its new second-in-command. The successful candidate will get the chance to work across a talented, driven, and friendly team of 16 fellow writers to propel a leading PC gaming brand to all-new heights. As our Deputy Editor, you’ll support the Editor in planning and delivering a growth-focussed strategy for PCGN, and our section editors with the day-to-day publication of their teams’ work, leaving an indelible mark on our lovely orange website.

You’ll need to understand the particular ways that news, guides, and feature content each find their audiences, and keep a watchful eye on all our output to ensure it adheres to our best practices. Where appropriate, you’ll deliver corrective feedback in a clear and compassionate manner to support all staff in meeting our standards of quality, accuracy, timeliness, and SEO, ensuring everything we publish has its best chance of success. You’ll inspire our people to give of their best, keeping the whole team happy, motivated, focussed on our mission and strategy, and relentless in maintaining our content.

You’ll be a crucial support for the Editor, working with them to identify (and ideally anticipate) problems and solve them. You’ll feed into the development of a long-term growth strategy, and will run the site across all departments when the Editor is away. You’ll produce plenty of your own content, and have opportunities to cover major industry events and game releases, but the focus is on co-creating the next phase of PCGamesN and supporting the team in bringing it to life.

​This is an exciting opportunity for game journalists with significant experience at established sites, ideally at section editor level or above. The ideal candidate will be experienced in managing people, with an inclusive and motivating style, who is looking for a new challenge at an ambitious media company. Our offices have been designed with collaboration and communication in mind but we understand that sometimes you need the flexibility of home working and so, depending on your location, we are offering either a hybrid, or fully remote contract, for this position.

​Role: Deputy Editor, PCGamesN

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid (minimum expectation of one day per week in Bath head office)

Closing Date: Wednesday 30th November 2022 (though we reserve the right to close this advert early if a sufficient number of applications have been received)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: £35,000 to £37,000 per annum

You will be responsible for:

Ensuring high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines Ensuring consistent internal linking across all content Ensuring consistent deployment of SEO best practices, and joined-up thinking across our editorial departments Maintaining and improving awareness of SEO best practices Editing copy and giving structured feedback to develop the team’s and freelancers’ writing abilities Working with the Editor to develop, execute, and optimise strategies to grow the monthly userbase and pageviews of PCGN Coordinating budget spend each month for commissioning editors, according to industry requirements Ensuring commissioning editors submit invoices on time, and remain on budget Working with the Editor and cell leaders to create and implement strategies to improve the output and reach of published content Working with the Editor and cell leaders to deliver one brand activation per quarter Further building the profile of PCGamesN in the eyes of both its audience and the industry through quality content, networking, and outreach Building and maintaining relationships with PRs, developers, and publishers Representing PCGamesN and Network N at industry events Organising, scheduling, and budgeting for events Other as requested by the CEO, Executive Chairman, Publishing Director, or Editor

Person specification (skills, knowledge, and behaviours):

Experience in senior editorial positions at established online gaming brands strongly preferred

A thorough understanding of online publishing best practices and SEO

Comfort or excellence across multiple forms of written content in games media (news, guides, features)

High editorial standards, exceptional organisation, and a keen eye for detail

Excellent communication and presentation skills – influence is as important as authority

Excellent team and staff management skills

Established industry contacts

A keen interest in PC gaming and hardware

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in MGT level 3 in our progression framework

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If it sounds like you are the right fit, please apply via the Network N Careers hub with a covering letter, a relevant writing sample, and a CV.

Please also note that this role is based either hybrid (minimum expectation of 2 days per week in Bath head office) or can be remote within the UK, with monthly visits to the office as required.

Working for Network N Media

We’re a fun and friendly company offering an informal working environment with offices in central Bath. We are always growing, work fast but accurately, have an international reach and are nerdy as hell! We are committed to being an inclusive workplace and have various groups and events to hear underrepresented voices including Women, Neurodiversity, Diversity and Pride.

Our people make our success, so it is only fair we give plenty in return, including:

28 days’ holiday, plus bank holidays

Your birthday off

Private medical plan through Vitality with enhanced mental health provision

Auto-enrolment pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Techscheme

Cyclescheme

Discounted Gift Card scheme

Employee social events, including Christmas & summer parties

About us

We are a global media business specialising in the gaming industry. We have a publishing arm consisting of a dozen owned websites including PCGamesN, and over 100 network site partners such as TrueAchievements.com. We produce class-leading content for clients via our creative agency team, and work with publishers and advertisers to unlock audience value. We are based in Bath but are open to taking on remote employees within the UK too.

Network N celebrates and supports a diverse and inclusive work environment, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. It is important to us that our organisation is more diverse and encourages applications from people of all backgrounds and identities.

We want to make sure no one is put at a disadvantage during our recruitment process because of a disability, neurodivergent condition, and/or impairment. If you think you may benefit from some adjustments and support then just ask; we don’t want our hiring process to be a barrier for you. Our recruiters will work with you to learn more about your support needs and identify reasonable adjustments that will help you to be at your best and have a more personalised experience. Just drop us an email at [email protected] and we will be happy to help.

As part of our commitment of being a Disability Committed employer, disabled applicants who meet the essential criteria for a job vacancy will be offered an interview. To be considered under the Disability Confident Interview Scheme, applicants will need to tick the box in the Disability Confident Interview Scheme on the job application form.