Network N Media is hiring! You could be our next Group Editor

Network N Media, the parent company of PCGamesN, is searching for a new Group Editor. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving the growth of the company’s different editorial brands, including PCGamesN. Sound like a dream come true? Read on; we’ve got all the details right here.
The ideal candidate will have previous experience as an editor of online media brands and a proven track record of successfully improving and growing them. You’ll need experience in managing editorial teams and budgets, the ability to explain your ideas to key stakeholders, and a cutting-edge knowledge of methods for publishing success on the internet – particularly SEO. You’ll also need a genuine, nerdy passion for all the things our brands cover – tech, gaming, and popular culture – and a hunger to share it with the world, just as we do at PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, The Digital Fix, and The Loadout.
As part of the deal, you’ll also get 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced metal health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. You can find out more about the role below.
Group Editor
- Role: Group Editor
- Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid
- Closing Date: 26 February 2023
- Salary: Circa £45 – 55k
- Apply here
Responsibilities:
- Growing our site visits, repeat visits, and pages per visit
- Daily SEO feedback and notes to brand editors on how we can improve
- Keeping abreast of and sharing with teams new insights on SEO
- Developing content distribution beyond SEO
- Ensuring all content is produced to best practice SEO and user experience requirements
- Driving collaboration between brands to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts
- Working with Publishing Director to build a team for content outside of UK office hours – to better serve US and weekend audiences
- Working with Publishing Director to create Academy – a single programme to onboard and train new full-time staff writers
- Working with Publishing Director to create a freelance hub to enable us to work consistently with hundreds of contributors
- Supporting and building teams for new editorial site launches
- Building ways to drive repeat visits and lock audiences in
- Supporting the planning of key content pyramids
- Coordinating Network N Media’s content strategy across all brands, ensuring we capitalise on key events and opportunities
- Managing a freelance budget and ensuring commissioning and invoicing is carried out according to agreed processes
- Attending weekly team meetings and running weekly 1:1s with all editors
- Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO
Requirements:
- Previous experience as an editor of a media brand (ideally in the gaming/technology/entertainment sector)
- Previous experience in editorial content management and planning
- Proven management skills, managing a team and delivering change through influence and tuition as much as direct command
- Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practices, across both organic search rankings, Discover, Google News, and other platforms
- A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content
- Able to deliver presentations and undertake public speaking to a high standard, and communicate objectives, goals, and potential roadblocks to a diverse range of stakeholders
- A passionate interest in videogames, gadgets, board games, movies/TV, and all things geeky
- Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc
- Meets the criteria in MGT level 4 in our progression framework
- Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment
If this sounds like the perfect job for you, be sure to send over your cover letter and CV via the Network N Media careers portal.
Good luck!