Network N Media is hiring! You could be our next Group Editor

Network N Media, the parent company of PCGamesN, is searching for a new Group Editor. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving the growth of the company’s different editorial brands, including PCGamesN. Sound like a dream come true? Read on; we’ve got all the details right here.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience as an editor of online media brands and a proven track record of successfully improving and growing them. You’ll need experience in managing editorial teams and budgets, the ability to explain your ideas to key stakeholders, and a cutting-edge knowledge of methods for publishing success on the internet – particularly SEO. You’ll also need a genuine, nerdy passion for all the things our brands cover – tech, gaming, and popular culture – and a hunger to share it with the world, just as we do at PCGamesN, Pocket Tactics, Wargamer, The Digital Fix, and The Loadout.

As part of the deal, you’ll also get 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced metal health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. You can find out more about the role below.

Group Editor

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

Closing Date: 26 February 2023

Salary: Circa £45 – 55k

Apply here

Responsibilities:

Growing our site visits, repeat visits, and pages per visit

Daily SEO feedback and notes to brand editors on how we can improve

Keeping abreast of and sharing with teams new insights on SEO

Developing content distribution beyond SEO

Ensuring all content is produced to best practice SEO and user experience requirements

Driving collaboration between brands to make the whole greater than the sum of its parts

Working with Publishing Director to build a team for content outside of UK office hours – to better serve US and weekend audiences

Working with Publishing Director to create Academy – a single programme to onboard and train new full-time staff writers

Working with Publishing Director to create a freelance hub to enable us to work consistently with hundreds of contributors

Supporting and building teams for new editorial site launches

Building ways to drive repeat visits and lock audiences in

Supporting the planning of key content pyramids

Coordinating Network N Media’s content strategy across all brands, ensuring we capitalise on key events and opportunities

Managing a freelance budget and ensuring commissioning and invoicing is carried out according to agreed processes

Attending weekly team meetings and running weekly 1:1s with all editors

Other as requested by the Publishing Director, Executive Chairman, or CEO

Requirements:

Previous experience as an editor of a media brand (ideally in the gaming/technology/entertainment sector)

Previous experience in editorial content management and planning

Proven management skills, managing a team and delivering change through influence and tuition as much as direct command

Experience of optimising content for discoverability best practices, across both organic search rankings, Discover, Google News, and other platforms

A keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly check and audit best practice across all content

Able to deliver presentations and undertake public speaking to a high standard, and communicate objectives, goals, and potential roadblocks to a diverse range of stakeholders

A passionate interest in videogames, gadgets, board games, movies/TV, and all things geeky

Proficiency with basic working tools: docs, sheets, task management software, etc

Meets the criteria in MGT level 4 in our progression framework

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, be sure to send over your cover letter and CV via the Network N Media careers portal.

Good luck!