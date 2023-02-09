We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for its next Guides Editor

PCGamesN strives to be the helping hand to which players keep returning to get the most out of their games. If you’re all about helping fellow PC gamers to conquer their challenges, breaking down complex ideas in clear and entertaining language, and have a cutting-edge knowledge of SEO, we want you to be our next Guides Editor.

Alongside defining our SEO best practices and ensuring adherence to them, the successful candidate will work with the Deputy Editor and Editor on our long-term guides strategy. You’ll need to be able to identify potential new trending games, construct frameworks to cover them, and have good community knowledge to understand players’ challanges. You’ll know about all of the best tools to track guide performance and be skilled in their use, able to use them to adapt our strategies and switch fluidly between releases. You’ll understand the importance of preserving our existing guides, and be able to design processes to ensure their regular maintenance.

You’ll also lead a large team of talented, lovely people. Keeping them happy and motivated is very important to us so you’ll need to be an experienced and sympathetic manager of people. All of our section editors are also responsible for quality standards within their teams, so you’ll need to be a skilled writer and editor, with a keen attention to detail.

As part of the deal, you’ll also get 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced metal health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. Network N Media is a fun and friendly place to work with a supportive culture, and PCGamesN is proud to be a defining part of that tradition. You can find out more about the role below.

Guides Editor

Role: Guides Editor

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

Closing Date: 19 February 2023 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient applications have been received)

Salary: £35,000 per annum

Apply here

Responsibilities

Managing the guides team, ensuring all members are performing their roles as best as possible and remain happy and motivated

Maintaining and improving awareness of SEO best practices and applying these to the team’s work in order to grow our traffic from search

Writing and updating guides

Tracking the performance of our guides and organising their updates as needed

Keeping abreast of current news and trends in online publishing, particularly SEO

Using monitoring and reporting tools (e.g. Google Trends, SE Ranking) to identify potential wins, as well as mitigate against ranking losses

Monitoring in-game challenges, patch updates, and any other opportunities for regular guide content

Using Google, and Reddit and other gaming communities, to identify and suggest enquiries which could lead to new guides and other article types

Occasionally attending press trips, writing previews and reviews, and pitching op-ed ideas to the Deputy Editor and Editor

Keeping our in-house reporting and workflow tools (e.g. Asana, Google Calendar) organised and up to date

Other tasks as requested by the Deputy Editor, Editor, or Publishing Director

You will have/be/be able to

Practical and theoretical understanding of search engine optimisation and best practices in publishing search-targeted content

Experience of planning and writing guides and evergreen content for videogames

Skilled in organising and prioritising workflow, balancing updates and new guides production evenly and fairly among the team

An interest in PC games and prior knowledge of them

Plan and prioritise own workload to meet agreed deadlines

Check for errors to ensure work is delivered to a high standard first time

Adapt to changing circumstances while maintaining a positive outlook

Work with others in a professional and respectful manner

Apply expertise; use company tools and technology to achieve work objectives

Must be able to produce proof of right to work in the UK by the start of employment

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, be sure to send over your cover letter and CV via the Network N Media careers portal.

Good luck!