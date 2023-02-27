We’re hiring! PCGamesN is looking for a full-time Hardware Writer

PCGamesN is searching for a hardware writer to bolster its coverage on everything from mice, keyboards, and headsets to the CPUs, GPUs, and other components that power our favourite games.

Supporting the Hardware Editor, you’ll channel your passion for PC gaming hardware into regular news coverage of the goings-on in the industry, as well as guides and product reviews designed to help our readers pick the best kit for their setup. Understanding how components tie into game performance and features is key for this role, too, as part of our mission to provide optimal settings recommendations and support our sister site, PCGameBenchmark.

Naturally, you’ll need to be able to unpack technical lingo with relative ease, and know your AMD FSR from your Nvidia DLSS. Additionally, as part of the hardware hivemind, you’ll come together as a collective in supporting one another with eagle-eyed editing suggestions. SEO knowledge will also help you stand out from the crowd.

As part of the deal, you’ll also get 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays and your birthday off to celebrate. Other perks include a private medical plan with enhanced mental health provision, auto-enrolment pension, and more. Network N Media is a fun and friendly place to work with a supportive culture, and PCGamesN is proud to be a defining part of that tradition. You can find out more about the role below.

Hardware Writer

Role: Hardware Writer

Location: Fully remote (within UK only) or Hybrid

Closing Date: 05 March 2023 (we reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient applications have been received)

Salary: £25,000 per annum

Apply here

Responsibilities

Testing (and potentially breaking) the latest PC gaming hardware accurately and reliably

Writing review and feature-based content using our standard testing methodology

Writing guides and evergreen articles with a focus on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Updating guides and evergreen content according to an established cycle

Keeping track of and writing the latest gaming hardware news

Peer review and edit colleague and freelancer work to a high standard

Developing awareness of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) best practices in order to optimise traffic and rankings

Using Parse.ly, Google Trends, SE Ranking, and other tools to identify potential wins, as well as mitigate against ranking losses

Using Google, Reddit, and other gaming communities to identify and suggest enquiries which could lead to new guides

Working with our Ecommerce team to maximise affiliate opportunities

Keeping Asana, Google Calendar, etc organised, and up-to-date

Attend weekly team meetings and fortnightly 1:1s

Other tasks as requested by the Hardware Editor, Deputy Editor, or Editor

You will have/be/be able to

The ability to write brilliantly, quickly, and to task across a range of disciplines

Be able to quickly understand the core mechanics of gaming hardware and write about them in an entertaining and accessible manner

Keen interest and deep knowledge of PC games and the hardware that runs them

The ability to plan and prioritise own workload to meet agreed deadlines

Must possess excellent attention to detail in order to ensure work is delivered to a high standard first time

Work with others in a professional and respectful manner

Apply expertise; use basic company tools effectively, uses technology to achieve work objectives

If this sounds like the perfect job for you, be sure to send over your cover letter and CV via the Network N Media careers portal.

Good luck!