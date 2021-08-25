Jurassic World Evolution 2 release date confirmed for November

Jurassic World Evolution 2 made another appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live, with an in-game trailer showcasing loads of creatures you’ll be able to populate your park with. The game has been confirmed for release on November 9.

