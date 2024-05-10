Grab the most recent entry to a beloved open world series for under $5

Just Cause 4 may not be as well regarded as Just Cause 2 and Just Cause 3, but it’s still a fantastic option for anyone looking to spend a while flinging themselves across a sandbox world and blowing up nearly everything they see. Though it has a story and curated mission design not unlike Grand Theft Auto 5 or Saints Row 4, Just Cause 4 is also, like the similarly anarchic Red Faction: Guerilla, at its best when players let those aspects of the game take a back seat and revel in the chaotic potential of its more free form design instead. Anyone looking to do just that is in luck as the game is currently on a massive discount on Steam.

Just Cause 4 doesn’t do a lot to innovate on the sandbox game formula nailed by its predecessors, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t well worth your time if you’re looking for the latest entry in a series that’s always been excellent at digital mayhem.

Through a suite of tools including a wingsuit and grappling hook, players can traverse the game’s setting with acrobatic panache and experiment with creating massive chain reactions of explosions and destruction. In Just Cause 4, all of this is furthered by the addition of extreme weather effects, which, combined with protagonist Rico Rodriguez’ gear, leads to spectacular action movie set pieces.

The game is trending on Steam’s charts right now thanks to an enormous discount. The Just Cause 4 Reloaded edition is currently available for 94% off ($3.47 USD / £2.86) on Steam. Grab a copy here.

