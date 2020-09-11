Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the next-gen Zelda-like, gets delayed to 2021

Kena: Bridge of Spirits made an impressive debut at a PlayStation 5 event earlier this year, showing off next-gen visuals powering a classic action-adventure with heavy Zelda vibes – and yes, it’s also on the way to PC. However, all versions of the game are getting delayed to the first quarter of 2021.

“This year has brought many challenges and our transition to working from home has caused development to move slower than we hoped,” the devs say in the announcement. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits to Q1 2021. We have not made this decision lightly, but feel it is best for the game and well-being of the team. We will use this time to give the game the polish it deserves and deliver an experience that meets our vision and your expectations.”

The game had previously been set for a non-specific release date this holiday – presumably shortly after the PlayStation 5 launch. Kena will be available via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC through the Epic Store. Xbox owners and Steam loyalists will need to wait even longer.

The devs add that more info about Kena will be revealed “in the coming months”.

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZ — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 11, 2020

