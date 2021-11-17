Laika: Aged Through Blood is a cowboy Mad Max Metroidvania on a motorcycle

You’ve done Metroidvanias as intergalactic bounty hunters, vampire killers, weird little bug guys, and ethereal nature spirits – how about doing one on a motorcycle? The devs behind Laika: Aged Through Blood are billing it as “the very first motorvania”, and it’s looking like a stylish blend of genres and game styles.

Laika is a “story about a tribe oppressed by occupant forces”, as the devs explain on the game’s Steam page, set in a post-apocalyptic world that surrounds a whole lot of gas engines with Western vibes – sort of like if Mad Max had more cowboy hats. Oh, also, those cowboys are anthropomorphic animals. You take control of a “mother coyote warrior who descends on an endless path of vengeance to take back what her people lost”.

Not exactly light and cheery stuff, but at least there’s violence. The game’s six chapters will have you riding through an open-ended world full of secrets, monsters, and characters to see, with new gear to earn along the way. You’ll be able to do acrobatics on your motorcycle, using slow motion to line up shots on a variety of enemies and bosses.

Check out a trailer below.

