Arcane Season 2 will make Caitlyn and Vi shippers “happy”

It looks like Arcane Season 2 isn’t one to miss for all you Caitlyn and Vi shippers out there. While the first season of the League of Legends show primarily focuses on the shifting relationship Vi has with her sister Jinx, the tooth-spitting brawler spends most of her time with a Kiramman Clan scion called Caitlyn. Now, the showrunners don’t want to give too much away, though they reckon “you’ll be happy” with how things will unfold for the pair next season.

As spotted by Fanbyte, Arcane showrunners Alex Yee and Christian Linke have caught up with BAFTA to chat about the popular League of Legends spin-off show. The pair explain that the pacing of Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship has been intentional so far and that fans of the two will be happy with how things develop in Arcane Season 2.

“We have always wanted to tell an organic story about Caitlyn and Vi that feels like it’s really true to how we see them, and how they’ve been seen,” Yee says. “The way in which we wanted to roll that story out has always been sort of determined. What you will see in Season 2 will be part of the big picture that we’ve had all along.”

Linke adds that the duo is “at the centre of the stories” that the team is telling in Season 2 and that they reckon “you’ll be happy” with how everything turns out.

We don’t have an Arcane Season 2 release date yet, though we know it won’t be out this year. Sorry, folks. If you’re looking for something fun to read in the meantime, though, you can check out The Digital Fix’s Arcane character rankings. Don’t worry – both Vi and Caityn make the list.