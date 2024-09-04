What are the best League of Legends skins? You aren’t made of money, but you do want to look good while racking up pentakills and taking down the enemy nexus. Whether you’re trying to ration your Riot Points, or are simply in need of inspo, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rifled through every single one of League’s massive 1,700+ skin catalog and picked out the best LoL skins available.

Our list of the best League skins covers champions from every role in the MOBA game, ensuring you’re dripped out for that 1v1 top lane, or can roam the map in style as a support. While, yes, there will be plenty of Legendary and Ultimate-tier skins featured, we’ve also made sure to include plenty of top-notch League of Legends cosmetics from the lower pricing tiers – some of them are iconic. So get in, Summoner, we’re going shopping.

Best League of Legends skins

Attorney Azir

1,350 RP, view model.

OBJECTION! SHURIMA! THE ORDER IS GIVEN! Just as the Emperor of the Sands can’t stop shouting, we can’t stop shouting from the rooftops just how good Attorney Azir is. Between his pen nib staff, case note sheet trails, and dashing courtroom attire, we’d trust Attorney Azir to represent us on the Rift any day.

Battle Academia Ezreal

1,820 RP, view model.

Ezreal has a lot of skins, and picking the best one used to be a painstaking task. Between the simple coolness of Frosted and the glitzy animations of Pulsefire, the Prodigal Explorer has a wardrobe anyone would be envious of. However, the Ez skin debate was finally put to bed with the arrival of Battle Academia thanks to its incredible animations and sound effects. While not everyone will vibe with the skin’s exaggerated voice lines, it’s a winner for us.

Battle Bunny Miss Fortune

1,820 RP, view model.

If you’re looking to put a little pep in your step, then Battle Bunny Miss Fortune is a must-have due to her hippity hoppity rabbity animations. Categorically the best MF skin in the game, Battle Bunny blends exquisite animations with a sporty, futuristic aesthetic, making for one of the coolest skins in League.

Battle Queen Katarina

1,820 RP, view model.

Battle Queen Katarina is mighty impressive for a few reasons, the first simply being that it’s beautiful. As one of League’s flashiest champions, it’s only right that Katarina’s best skin is all-frills, and it gets even better the further into its effects you dive – her recall animation literally has her fighting a dragon. However, the real icing on the Battle Queen cake is that her daggers’ blades change color every three kills participated in. Of course, you’re going to be seeing the full evolution every game, being the pro that you are…

Beemo

1,350 RP, view model.

Do you like jazz? Even if you don’t, you’ll love Beemo – the bee-based Teemo skin that will have ‘save the bees’ advocates questioning their morality and cursing loudly as they step on yet another murderous beehive. While, yes, the argument can be made that Omega Squad is the superior skin, how could you possibly turn down Beemo’s adorable costume?

Birdio

1,350 RP, view model.

Gus Fring’s favorite employee, Birdio is the finest fried chicken salesgargoyle around, Offering unparalleled cluck for buck, Birdio is so committed to the bit that he even has his own patented chicken dance. One of the best League skins purely from the novelty factor alone, let Birdio bring you the joy of both fried food and LP.

Cheddar Chief Twitch

1,350 RP, view model.

AKA, ‘Definitely not Pyramid Head,’ Cheddar Chief Twitch will make Swiss cheese of your enemies with his knife-laden crossbow. He may not be the largest champion on the Rift, but Cheddar Chief Twitch is undoubtedly its big cheese, and we’re absolutely in love with the perhaps unintentional nod to horror game royalty.

Corporate Mundo

1,820 RP, view model.

One of League’s oldest skins given a completely fresh lease on life, Corporate Mundo had a major glow up when Mundo was reworked back in 2021. The Wolf of Top Lane (or wherever else on the Rift – Mundo goes where he pleases), Corporate Mundo is proficient at closing deals, throwing briefcases, and dishing out business cards – Eggshell, Romalian type. If you know, you know.

Dark Cosmic Jhin

1,820 RP, view model.

There are few League cosmetics that have the same level of prestige as Dark Cosmic Jhin. Thematically, the Virtuoso holding the universe in his four hands is a match made in heaven, and it translates in-game perfectly. What you’re looking at here is some of the finest art Riot’s ever created – Jhin himself would approve.

Definitely Not Blitzcrank

520 RP, view model.

We don’t actually know which League champ this skin’s for, but it’s definitely not Blitzcrank. It can’t possibly be. It has hair for one, and look at those glasses! And what sort of magical golem has a moustache? Come on. Though the suit doesn’t quite fit right at the shoulders, this skin will suit you down to the ground while you’re hooking unsuspecting ADCs in bot lane. Ha, ha, ha.

Divine Sword Irelia

1,350 RP, view model.

Yes, yes, we know Mythmaker Irelia exists, and while the Legendary cosmetic is very good, we’ve long maintained that Divine Sword is the prettiest splash art in League full stop. While this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s one of the best League skins in-game, the good news is that Divine Sword still feels great to play, even if it doesn’t look quite as good on the Rift as it does in the splash.

DJ Sona

3,250 RP, view model.

League’s Ultimate skins can be really hit and miss – just look at Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and Soul Fighter Samira – but DJ Sona more than hit the mark for quality when she landed back in 2015. DJ Sona comes with a set of three subtle changes to her outfit and equipment that can be switched between in-game. Each also plays a different constant background track that team-mates can choose to have broadcast into their game. Concussive is the best one, and anyone who tells you otherwise should probably be quarantined, but there’s a nice spread of styles nonetheless.

Draven Draven

500 RP, view model.

What’s worse than giving Draven a cash in? Giving Draven Draven a cash-in, that’s what. Just look at him with his disproportionately large bonce – he looks ridiculous. The champion with the biggest head in League – at least in terms of ego – is the perfect match for a bobble-head-esque costume, and the novelty alone is easily worth the modest 500 RP price tag.

Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger

1,820 RP, view model.

How to Train Your Dragon is one of the most iconic series of all time, and while there’s a concerning lack of Toothless here, Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger is well worth getting your teeth (and RP) into. Not only will you be treated to a performance from an adorable draconic dance troupe, but the skin also has some rather delightful VFX for you to enjoy while the enemy jungler dies trying to gank you for the third time.

Elementalist Lux

3,250 RP, view model.

And the award for the least-surprising addition to our list goes to… Elementalist Lux. The skin that sank 1,000 servers, Elementalist Lux has probably done more damage to Riot’s back end code than anything else in the past decade or so, thanks to the ridiculous level of detail and multiple transformation paths ascribed to it. Elementalist is by far the most sophisticated League skin ever produced, and we can’t imagine Riot will ever be able to match it – the multiplayer game’s spaghetti code wouldn’t be able to hack it.

Gentleman Cho’Gath

1,820 RP, view model.

Speaking of sophisticated skins, we’d like to introduce you to the distinguished Gentleman Cho’Gath. With a glass of red wine in one claw, and a pipe attached firmly to another, the monocled monster remains one of the best League skins despite fierce competition from newer, fancier Legendary cosmetics. It’s truly aged like the finest wine.

God-King Garen

1,820 RP, view model.

There are levels to kingliness, and transcendental regality tops the chart. God-King Garen certainly knows it, screaming “I. AM. GOD” before outplaying you with his ultimate ability. While we’ve only plonked God-King Garen into this list, we’d also like to shout out God-King Darius – both skins are god-tier in our book, and are well worth the investment. Close enough, welcome back, Varian Wrynn.

Janitor Thresh

1,350 RP, view model.

Maintaining millions of souls and the entirety of the Shadow Isles is an expensive pursuit, so Thresh has had to find alternate work taking out the trash on the Rift. Unfortunately, the villainous Chain Warden can’t pick himself up with his hoover hook, and we don’t expect him to use his rubber ducky-filled bucket to clean up his act, either. We do wonder what he’s listening to on those headphones – it’s probably ‘In the Shadows’ by The Rasmus…

Pizza Delivery Sivir

1,350 RP, view model.

Trading chalikars for margaritas, Pizza Delivery Sivir is another novelty skin that has become a firm favorite over the years. One amazing detail seldom noticed is that Sivir changes pizza everytime she uses her (Q) Boomerang Blade, cycling between mushroom, pepperoni, and Hawaiian pies – Italians everywhere hated the latter. Not only is Pizza Delivery Sivir one of the best League skins, but it’s also one of ex-pro Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi’s finest cosplays.

Project Vayne

1,820 RP, view model.

Cleansing blood with neon, Project Vayne is arguably the coolest skin in the game – not least because Miss Shauna Vayne herself is ice cold. Blending slick purple visuals and crisp SFX, Project is for Vayne what Dark Cosmic is for Jhin – perfection. Oh, and you get to ride a motorbike when you have Homeguard active, zoom zoom.

Pug’Maw

1,350 RP, view model.

There are plenty of dog champs in League – just ask ex-pro Paul ‘sOAZ’ Boyer. However, lovers of actual dogs simply need to purchase Pug’Maw at their earliest convenience. Armed with two fingers on each hand and three toes on each foot, Pug’Maw’s void caterpillar foibles remain consistent, even if he has taken on the form of the family pooch. It’s giving Stitch from Lilo and Stitch, sans the alien blaster and Elvis jumpsuit.

Spirit Blossom Sett

1,820 RP, view model.

Riot knew exactly what it was doing when it unleashed Spirit Blossom Sett onto the Rift, and the furries have been reeling since. Featuring two spirit sidekicks that double as barbell weight plates, Spirit Blossom Sett has some of the best in-game VFX League has to offer. He even does the Kamehameha pose when he uses his (W) Haymaker – an all-timer when it comes to the best League skins for sure.

Surprise Party Fiddlesticks

975 RP, view model.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Wait, it’s not your birthday? Well, SURPRISE anyway! Surprise Party Fiddlesticks has only grown more iconic with time, especially after the Ancient Fear’s rework turned him into one of the most horrifying champions in the game. The stark aesthetic contrast is enough to merit stumping up the RP for it by itself, but the amazing voice lines really sell it.

T1 Bard

1,350 RP, view model.

Bard has no shortage of great skins – Bard Bard, anyone? – and after T1 managed to take home a historic fourth Worlds title in Seoul in 2023, Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok was bequeathed his own outfit for the Wandering Caretaker. Riot didn’t have to go as hard as it did on T1 Bard, but the skins team didn’t leave a single crumb. Featuring nods to Lux – Keria’s favorite champion – and a bunny aesthetic most likely related to K-Pop group NewJeans, T1 Bard is arguably the best Worlds skin ever made.

Winterblessed Diana

1,820 RP, view model.

While there are a couple of Ultimate skins that should be classed as Legendaries, Winterblessed Diana is the complete opposite. The living embodiment of the aurora, Winterblessed Diana is absolutely stunning, with its wispy, frostbitten VFX adding a level of detail that is, for its price tier, quite frankly illegal. The headline features of this skin, though, are its pentakill animation whereby an aurora borealis coats the Rift – unreal – alongside its form transformation. GG, Riot.

And that’s our complete rundown of the best League skins you can get your mitts on right now. While you’re contemplating which skin to snag next, take this opportunity to peep how much you’ve spent on LoL. You should also consult our LoL skins sale guide to see if your dream skin is currently discounted.