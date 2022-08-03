League of Legends patch 12.15: Energy Champion buffs, Sivir nerfs

The full League of Legends 12.15 patch notes have been released by Riot lead designer, Phroxzon, detailing buffs to the entirety of the energy class of champions and nerfs to some of the more overpowered items. Phroxzon explains that the energy changes are to give those champions more flexibility in terms of consistent damage, rather than having to rely solely on bursting your opponent down.

Below are the full League of Legends 12.15 patch notes, courtesy of lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison.

Champion buffs

Lillia

Dream-Laden Bough (Passive): Monster damage cap 40-100 > 50-150 (based on level)

Lillia’s passive ability burns enemies and monsters every time she hits an ability on them. Giving her passive a damage increase should help with her clear, both early game and late. The faster you’re able to clear your camps gives you more free time to make plays around the map.

Singed

Noxious Slipstream (Passive): Movespeed 20% > 25%

Noxious Slipstream (Passive): Per-target cooldown 10s > 8s

Insanity Potion (R): Bonus stats 20/60/100 > 30/65/100

Singed is getting faster, more often, and his ultimate now offers him more bonus stats. A joyous day for Singed mains for sure, a dark day for everyone else.

Rammus

Soaring Slam (R): Cooldown 110/95/80s > 90s at all ranks

Soaring Slam (R): Range 600 > 800

Soaring Slam (R): Dash speed up by 200

Soaring Slam (R): Range growth by movement speed ratio 1.3 > 1.5

A lot of Rammus’ engage potential is gated around his ultimate. This change makes the jungler more effective early – being able to cast your R more often at the start of matches should help your team out massively.

Leona

Shield of Daybreak (Q): Mana cost 45-65 > 35-65

Solar Flare (R): CC duration 1.5s > 1.75s

Lowering Leona’s mana cost on her stun should help with the laning phase, being able to potentially lock your opponent down more often before having to retreat to the fountain.

Thresh

Death Sentence (Q): Cooldown 20-12 > 19-11

Death Sentence (Q): Damage 80-240 > 100-260

A competent Thresh player is already a nightmare for any ADC, being able to save his lane partner while also locking you down is incredibly helpful for the entire team. Lowering the cooldown and increasing the damage on his main CC ability means that if you get caught by his scythe then you’re in a world of hurt.

Kennen

Electrical Surge (W): Cooldown 14-6s > 13-6s

Electrical Surge (W): Damage 60-160 > 70-170

Slicing Maelstrom (R): Ability power ratio 20% > 22.5%

Riot has said that Kennen’s energy usage was in a good place, so instead of buffing that, he is receiving a sizable increase in his damage output. The AP ratio increase, especially when full build, could see his ultimate doing some serious damage.

Akali

Twilight Shroud (W): Energy refund/increase 80 > 100

Honestly, not the biggest buff to Akali with this change. Her shroud is vital for staying alive inside a foray, and getting a little more energy back for using it will mean you can output an extra ability during a fight – or clearing minion waves.

Zed

Living Shadow (W): Ability mimic range 2000 > Infinity

Shadow Slash (E): Energy cost 50 > 40

Seeing ‘infinity’ on anything can be alarming, but this change just means that Zed’s shadows will mimic his abilities from any range. The chances of him getting far enough away before the shadows expire for this to be worth much are low. Lowering the cost of one of his abilities means more opportunities to spam these in lane – a small win for Zed mains.

Shen

Shadow Dash (E): Energy refund 30-40 > 30-50

This buff isn’t something that Shen players will see the benefit of until later in the match. Being able to restore more energy with this ability will enable a little more sustained damage during team fights.

Lee Sin

Recast energy spell cost: 30 > 25

Lowering the energy cost to cast your spells is vital for an energy champion, it enables more sustained fights and more consistent damage.

Champion Nerfs

Master Yi

Meditate (E): Cooldown 18/17/16/15/14s > 18s at all ranks

A small but potentially significant change to Master Yi’s ability to stay in and around fights indefinitely at the late game. Being able to heal less often will be great news for nearly everyone who isn’t the Wuju Bladesman.

Qiyana

Royal Privilege (Passive): Attack Damage ratio 45% > 30%

This nerf will most definitely take away some of Qiyana’s scaling power, with a full 15% of her scaling being taken away from her auto-attack passive. The reduction of First Strike bonus damage and this change potentially leaves the Empress of the Elements in a rough spot.

Sivir

Attack Damage growth: 3.3 > 3

Spell Shield (E): Cooldown 22/20/18/16/14s > 24/22.5/21/19.5/18s

On the Hunt (R): Cooldown 100/85/70s > 120/100/80s

After receiving her mini-rework, Sivir felt really strong in lane. With her Spell Shield now restoring health instead of mana, she was able to stay healthy in prolonged fights, so long as the user was clever with the timing. This hefty increase in cooldown means you won’t be able to use it as often, making clever usage even more important than before.

Gwen

Snip Snip! (Q): True Damage conversion 75% > 50%

Lowering the true damage output of Gwen’s Q should make it slightly easier for opponents to itemise against her. This nerf will see Gwen finding it slightly tougher in lane against tankier champions.

Taliyah

Unraveled Earth (E): Cooldown 16/15/14/13/12s > 18/17/16/15/14s

Weaver’s Wall (R): Duration 5s > 4s

The Stoneweaver Taliyah has seen a massive resurgence since her recent rework, the damage output mixed with mobility and crowd control has seen her terrorising the jungle. Increasing the cooldown of her E ability means she may be slightly less effective in prolonged team fights. It’s important to note that her damage values haven’t been changed at all, so expect to still see the enemy champions disappear in a hail of rocks.

Kalista

Base Attack Damage: 69 > 66

A basic change, but one that Kalista mains may notice quite a bit. Her whole kit is designed around kiting your opponent with basic attacks, dashing in between each one. It’s going to take a few more hits to decimate your opponent when 12.15 gets released.

System Buffs

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resist: 30 > 40

Movement Speed Duration: 1s > 1.5s

Silvermere Dawn

Magic Resist: 35 > 40

Slow Resist/Tenacity: 40% > 50%

Health: 300 > 350

System Nerfs

First Strike

Bonus True Damage: 10% > 9%

Divine Sunderer

Healing Conversion Percent: 65% > 55%

That’s all the information about patch 12.15 we have right now, there are a lot of changes considering Riot stated that 12.14 was the ‘last big patch before Worlds’. Expect to see mid-lane assassins and Kennen top a lot more after these buffs so prepare accordingly. While you wait for the changes to come into effect, and if you’re wondering how much this free game has cost you over the years, check out this guide to find out exactly how much you’ve spent in League of Legends.