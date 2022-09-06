Left 4 Dead 2 launches on mobile, but it’s a scam

Left 4 Dead 2 Mobile sounds like a dream come true. Of all the ways to pass the time on a busy commute, or while you’re camped outside your local game shop in protest of the disappearance of Half-Life 3, teaming up with three pals to once again tear through Valve’s iconic survival horror game sounds like the best. But if you see it on the App Store, steer well clear – this is not the beloved FPS that you know from Steam.

Left 4 Dead 2 was apparently officially certified for mobile release in Australia on September 2, and a quick browse through mobile stores reveals a range of different versions, supposedly of the co-op zombie shooter originally launched back in 2009. You might be tempted, especially given that some of the versions are offered for free, but to labour a simile, downloading this game would be like firing your shotgun right next to the Witch – you’ll quickly regret it.

As captured by Valve aficionado and content creator GabeFollower, Left 4 Dead 2 Mobile is nothing but a scam, shovelware game designed to capture unsuspecting horror fans. This isn’t even a game, as such. All you seem to be able to do is walk around an extremely poor recreation of one of Left 4 Dead 2’s levels, and stare at a barely textured, T-posing version of The Coach.

I JUST INSTALLED IT LMAO, WHO DID THIS pic.twitter.com/GIo24friAh — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) September 5, 2022

None of the assets have any hit detection, the vehicles are weirdly scaled so that you feel like a giant, and the entire “level” is littered with ominous, also T-posing mannequins, which blankly stare at you as you walk around, generating an extremely loud stock footstep sound effect. I suppose this is kind of a horror game, but very unlikely to be the one anybody intended to download. So, don’t be caught out – if you see Left 4 Dead 2 Mobile anywhere, run a mile and barricade yourself in a safe room.

Speaking of Half-Life 3, however, there have been some recent developments thanks to some leaked, legacy artwork for an initial version of the game, and you can still keep the dream alive by checking out our guide to everything we know about Half-Life 3. Alternatively, if you’ve got the Left 4 Dead 2 itch again, try some of the best horror games on PC, or maybe some of the best multiplayer games, which we promise are significantly better than Left 4 Dead 2 Mobile.