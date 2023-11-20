Lethal Company smashes DBD and Phasmophobia with big new Steam record

Indie horror game Lethal Company has a huge new player record on Steam, overtaking hits like Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, and The Forest.

Lethal Company Steam record: A robot from co-op Steam horror game Lethal Company
Ed Smith's Avatar

Published:

Lethal Company 

The Lethal Company Steam player record keeps rising and rising, as the indie hit with nail-biting, sci-fi co-op elements takes the horror world by storm. Already boasting a big 10/10 rating on Valve’s storefront, Lethal Company is fast becoming one of the breakout hits of 2023. Now, it’s set a brand-new concurrent player record, breezing past the likes of Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, and The Forest to become one of the most popular horror games in Steam history.

Lethal Company has a wonderful setup. In a co-op horror game, you and your pals play a salvage crew dispatched to desert planets and derelict ships to recover valuable scrap components. Some of you might hang back at command, watching the entire base through security cameras. Others will form the scouting party, and head into the malevolent gloom of the various wrecked spacecraft to grab the actual loot. Of course, none of you are alone – without teamwork, communication, and a lot of nerve, you won’t make it back alive.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you think that sounds like fun, you’re not alone. As of Sunday November 19, Lethal Company has set a massive new Steam player record of 115,050. For comparison, that’s higher than stalwart co-op horror Phasmophobia, at 112,717, Dead by Daylight at 105,093, and cannibal survival sim The Forest at 78,097.

Lethal Company also has a higher all-time player record than two absolute titans of terror, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 2 Remake, which even at their most popular managed 106,631 and 74,227 players respectively.

Lethal Company Steam players: A comparison of horror games Lethal Company, Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, and The Forest

In terms of player count records, Sons of the Forest remains the most popular horror on Steam, with a whopping 414,257. But who knows? Maybe Lethal Company will just keep growing and growing.

Check out some of the other best indie games available right now, or maybe the greatest co-op games ever made, if you and your Lethal Company crew want a change of pace.

Also, make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.

Previously of Edge, Vice, Polygon, and the BBC, Ed is symbiotically connected to the gaming news matrix, covering everything from Cities Skylines 2 road tools, to Half-Life mods, and classic boomer shooters. Between Counter-Strike 2, Starfield, and Resident Evil - as well as everything and anything related to GTA 6 - he has a close eye on the heady world of videogames, and can often be found lamenting the tragedy that IO Interactive’s Freedom Fighters never got a sequel. He was once in the top ten for speedrunning the original Resident Evil 2 and has a weird knowledge of how RNG works in Doom.