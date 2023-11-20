The Lethal Company Steam player record keeps rising and rising, as the indie hit with nail-biting, sci-fi co-op elements takes the horror world by storm. Already boasting a big 10/10 rating on Valve’s storefront, Lethal Company is fast becoming one of the breakout hits of 2023. Now, it’s set a brand-new concurrent player record, breezing past the likes of Dead by Daylight, Phasmophobia, and The Forest to become one of the most popular horror games in Steam history.

Lethal Company has a wonderful setup. In a co-op horror game, you and your pals play a salvage crew dispatched to desert planets and derelict ships to recover valuable scrap components. Some of you might hang back at command, watching the entire base through security cameras. Others will form the scouting party, and head into the malevolent gloom of the various wrecked spacecraft to grab the actual loot. Of course, none of you are alone – without teamwork, communication, and a lot of nerve, you won’t make it back alive.

If you think that sounds like fun, you’re not alone. As of Sunday November 19, Lethal Company has set a massive new Steam player record of 115,050. For comparison, that’s higher than stalwart co-op horror Phasmophobia, at 112,717, Dead by Daylight at 105,093, and cannibal survival sim The Forest at 78,097.

Lethal Company also has a higher all-time player record than two absolute titans of terror, Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 2 Remake, which even at their most popular managed 106,631 and 74,227 players respectively.

In terms of player count records, Sons of the Forest remains the most popular horror on Steam, with a whopping 414,257. But who knows? Maybe Lethal Company will just keep growing and growing.

Check out some of the other best indie games available right now, or maybe the greatest co-op games ever made, if you and your Lethal Company crew want a change of pace.

Also, make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.