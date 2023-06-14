What are Like a Dragon Gaiden system requirements? Unless your rig is in dire need of an upgrade, you won’t need to be a yakuza boss to afford a rig that can run Like a Dragon Gaiden, as its suggested specs are very affordable.

To meet Like a Dragon Gaiden minimum requirements, you’ll need a GPU that matches or betters the performance of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon RX 460, or Intel Arc A380. No shade, but that shouldn’t be too difficult in 2023. You’ll also require 8GB RAM and an Intel Core i5 3470, AMD Ryzen 3 1200, or better, in terms of CPU.

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio specifies these Like a Dragon Gaiden PC specs will only guarantee 1080p and 30fps on low settings, so if you’re after a more cinematic crime caper experience, you might want to keep reading.

Here are the Like a Dragon Gaiden system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5 3470

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 460

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Intel Arc A750 Storage TBC TBC

The Like a Dragon Gaiden recommended specs ramp things up a notch, but it’s not like you’ll need the best graphics card to get it running. Your GPU will need to match the output of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, or Intel Arc A750, and you’ll need to pair that with a CPU on the level of an Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, and a mere 8GB of RAM. This should be good for 1080p and 60fps on high settings.

We don’t yet know how much storage you’ll need to meet the Like a Dragon Gaiden size requirements, so you’ll have to wait and see if a storage upgrade is on the cards. If you want to get ahead of the game, check out our guide to the best gaming SSD.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches November 9 this year. If you’re looking for something to play in the meantime, have a peek at our best action-adventure games guide to see if there’s anything that tickles your pickle.

Want to be certain your rig’s up to the task of rendering Sega’s latest venture? Take the Like a Dragon Gaiden system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Like a Dragon Gaiden?