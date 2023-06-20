The Logitech G502 Hero gaming mouse now comes in two new cute colors

Logitech seems to understand how important a gaming mouse is for a PC setup, if its new G502 Hero colorways are anything to go by. Amidst the sea of unimaginative black or white designs with splashes of RGB and little else, these new pink and purple mice are a sight for sore eyes.

Available to purchase on the Logitech G official flagship storefront on Tmall, a China-based online store, Logitech has released two new colorways of its G502 Lightspeed Wireless mouse, available in peach pink and purple grape.

The peach pink version features an all pink chassis aside from the glowing blue Logitech logo, while the purple grape model opts for a darker almost grayish color with lighter accents.

The mice start at ¥799 Yuan($110 approx.) and feature everything we know and love about the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless, including its 25k sensor, PowerPlay wireless charging, and LightSync technology.

The only downsize to these gorgeous PC gaming accessories is that they’re only currently available on Tmall for China-based customers. There are workarounds to ordering on sites like Tmall through the use of shipping forwarding companies, but that can be a costly, and confusing experience.

Hopefully, Logitech, and other big-name PC accessory companies, will soon see the benefit of making their uniquely colored accessories available to an interactional audience. I especially would love to incorporate the purple grape G502 into my current setup.

