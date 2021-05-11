Logitech’s wireless G604 gaming mouse is up to 35% cheaper

If you’re playing games or sitting at your PC for many hours a day, the criteria for the best gaming mouse changes a little. Logitech’s G604 Lightspeed packs the same fantastic Hero 25K optical sensor found in all its high-end mice, wireless connectivity to help you manage cables, great comfort from its large side grip, and 15 reprogrammable buttons, making it perfect for MMO games too.

It’s currently discounted 35% ($34.99) on Amazon US, with a reduced price of $65 compared to its $99.99 list price. Over on Amazon UK you’ll find a large 25% (£21) discount, bringing the price down to £63.99 from its £84.99 MSRP.

Despite that wireless connection, you won’t have to worry about this rodent running out of juice in the middle of multiplayer matches, with an impressive 240 hour battery life from the swappable AA battery. If you’re not worried about a little increased latency, connecting the device via Bluetooth rather than Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless tech ups that battery life to over five months.

The scroll wheel is adjustable between two modes, either letting it spin freely for rapid scrolling or with stops for more accuracy.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed $99.99 $66.25 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

This deal won’t be active forever. If you’ve had your eyes on a wireless gaming mouse, now’s the time to pounce.