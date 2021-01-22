Save up to 38% on Logitech’s brilliant wireless gaming mouse

A wireless gaming mouse is a great option to eliminate cable drag for smooth movement, and also helps you to manage cables in your gaming setup (it’s one more cable you don’t have to worry about). It’s also great if you have a cat: no wires to chase. Logitech’s G903 wireless gaming mouse, which made our best gaming mouse list, is currently on offer for both US and UK Amazon customers, and it’s a great buy right now if you’re in the market for a new mouse, especially if you’re left-handed, thanks to its ambidextrous design.

For US customers, you can get a 21% discount, bringing the mouse down to $119, from $149.99. In the UK, there’s a 38% discount, with the G903 now costing just £80 instead of £129.99.

The US and UK deals for the G903 are using slightly different sensors – in the US, there’s Pixart’s 3366 sensor, with 12,000 DPI on tap. UK customers can pick up an updated model with Logitech’s own HERO sensor, which has support for up to 25,600 DPI. The Pixart sensor is still great though, and a DPI of 25,600 will be overkill for the majority of users.

The party trick up the G903’s sleeve is the option to technically never have to recharge. If you pair it with one of Logitech’s wireless charging mouse pads you can keep it topped up constantly. It’s expensive for a mouse mat, yes, but it’s an option that’s there if you really can’t be bothered to plug it in, which you won’t be doing too often considering the 140 hour battery life, and that’s with all its RGB lights switched on.

Logitech G903 Wireless Gaming Mouse $149.99 $115.50 View View Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging Mousepad $113.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Why not read our in-depth Logitech G903 review if you’re interested? If you are, be sure to check out this deal before it’s too late on Amazon – it won’t be around forever.