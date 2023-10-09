The force is strong with this Logitech Millennium Falcon gaming mouse

Logitech is no stranger to Star Wars peripherals, having released a gaming headset to coincide with the release of the brand-new season of The Mandalorian earlier this year. However, now the original trilogy is getting representation, with the release of the release of the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse, to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars and PC gaming go hand in hand, with some of the best Star Wars games originating on the platform, and now you can show your love for the franchise when it comes to your PC hardware too. Logitech has just announced the release of its new wireless gaming mouse, the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition, alongside some aptly themed mouse pads to rest it on.

Essentially, the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse is just that, a G502 X Plus Logitech mouse with a Star Wars coat of paint. Featuring the same 100 – 25,600 dpi, 400 IPS max speed, and 13 programmable controls. However, Logitech has gone to great lengths to make this addition to the G502 lineage worth your attention, like with the integration of its first lightforce hybrid optical-mechanical switches. The combination of both optical and mechanical switches means that you can rely on the speed and precision that comes from using optical-based mice, alongside the satisfying tactile feedback that comes with a mechanical mouse.

To make the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition worthy of the name, the mouse features a predominantly white and gray color scheme, with small red accents, and a pattern replicating the design of the iconic ship. On the underside of the mouse, a red rebellion logo is nicely hidden above the Hero 25K sensor, which allows the mouse to achieve sub-micron accuracy and zero smoothing, filter, and acceleration.

Like with any high-end gaming mouse, this one also makes use of RGB lighting effects. By downloading the Logitech G Hub software, you can choose between 8-LED listening effects and custom animations, which will look stellar on the brand-new Star Wars mouse pads. To further celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Return of the Jedi, you can also add the Return of the Jedi Collection XL gaming mouse pads to your PC setup, and there are two versions to pick from. Whether it’s the Battle of Endor mouse pad or the Darth Vader version, both would look the part alongside the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse while playing games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor or the upcoming Dark Forces remaster.

The G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse is currently available to purchase on the Logitech storefront, for $219.99. If the force is strong in you, you can also pick up the G840 The Return of the Jedi Collection XL Gaming Mouse Pads, for an additional $59.99 each. While adding these amazingly themed Star Wars accessories to your PC setup might make you the envy of your friends, we can’t confirm that either will make your rig able to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs.

If the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition isn’t the gaming mouse you’re looking for, our guide to the best gaming mice can help find the perfect peripheral for your PC gaming setup. Check out the best gaming keyboards too, if the force isn’t strong with your current rig.